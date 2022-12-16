Gabriela Berlingieri: “My voice is that of a tired people, but with great strength and courage to fight” | Job offer

Businesswoman Gabriela Berlingieri, Bad Bunny’s partner, expressed through her social networks her experience singing “El Apagón” in the concert given by the interpreter “Titi Ask me” at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

“UVST was more than two songs; they were stories, feelings and experiences that everyone today, anywhere in the world, chooses how to give it their own meaning and value,” read the post shared on Instagram.

“Singing at Estadio Azteca was something I would never have imagined in my life, let alone daring. I don’t know how I did it, but I did it. I’m thankful for the people who pushed me to make it happen because I couldn’t do it on my own. Thank you to my mom for being born in Puerto Rico and with my dad for My upbringing is on this island that I love so much.Blackout is so much more than a song.The feeling and the pride I feel for being a part of it is infinite.My voice is that of a tired people but with great strength and courage to fight for what is ours.Thank you Mexico for having me With much love and because you listened and sang along with that voice,” he finished the letter.

The Hottest Tour in the World was the first at Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – the artist’s first name – before Mexico he performed in the United States, Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Costa. Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.