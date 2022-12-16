What does a bad bunny smell like? The fan tells his experience with the singer

Colombia.

The Bad Bunny concerts in Mexico They were involved in various controversies, such as Fake ticket saleswhich left thousands of fans out of the shows. Likewise, there were fans who expressed their disappointment on social networks and said so Borekwa artist show It wasn’t amazing for what it was worth. The most recent case is that of a fan who shared her experience of going up to dance with the musician. The fan posted on it tiktok account (@employee) video clip talking about her experience on stage during the concert in Monterrey, and she said she wasn’t sure if she was the one they chose to appear on stage. land escapeBut that didn’t stop him from enjoying the moment.

The young lady mentioned that Bad Bunny He invites her on stage after seeing her riding on her boyfriend’s shoulders. At that moment, he prepared to approach the stage with various problems, as the people and the security forces did not allow him to pass. However, after the event logistics girl mentioned that It was she who was invited by Bad Bunny to go on stage, Finally they let her continue. already on stage The tiktoker admitted that she felt very nervous. “He extended his hand to me. BenedictHis hands are very soft, I think he does nothing, and he turns me around and I don’t know how to turn like that. Everyone saw it, noticed it, and I said “I’ve already lost my chance to dance great” and no. Everything went well,” he said in the video. See also Universities announce the cancellation of classes

no smell It was one of the most frequently asked questions before going on stage How do I smell the artist. The young lady mentioned that I felt “disappointed” after realizing this. After that, I said, ‘I didn’t hug him,’ and then we hugged. And I smelled it from the jacket, because I also wanted to know what it smelled like. I was a little disappointed, because she didn’t smell anything, not even sweat, not perfume. I really didn’t smell or smell anything, and the other girl says it smells nice, but I didn’t smell it,” the Mexican explained. The video has more than 220,000 views, 17,000 “likes” and 79 comments. Many netizens who claimed to have gone to the concert said they were excited to be close to her at the time: “And we were right next to her! We are also excited because Benedict I saw that area,” someone wrote.