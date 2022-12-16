Peru calls for consultations with the ambassadors of Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia | international

The Peruvian political crisis It spreads all over the region. Peru’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday invited the ambassadors of Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia to consultations to protest their support for former President Pedro Castillo, who has been detained for a week over the coup attempt. Dina Boloart’s new government accuses the leaders of the four countries of meddling in Peru’s “internal affairs” by joining forces with the former president. A movement from the leftist axis in Latin America that the Chilean president has distanced himself from.

Castillo was lonely during his tenure, detached from that recent union of nations with which he never fit. Gustavo Pietro, determined to lend him a helping hand, was the only chief to visit Peru in the year and a half of the weary country teacher’s government. Now that he’s in jail, he has more outside support than ever.

Petro and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have led the defense of Castillo, who they see as a victim of the Peruvian political system. Three days ago, in a statement with Argentina and Bolivia, the four countries They asked the Peruvian authorities to respect to install Castillo. “Since the day he was elected, he has been the victim of undemocratic harassment, in violation of Article 23 of the American Convention on Human Rights,” the text reads.

Diplomatic relations began to sour. The situation is not easy for the new president. Protests in the southern regions of the country demanding electoral progress and Castillo’s release are testing his resistance these days. External noise from neighboring countries increases the pressure on the government resulting from the coup attempt. In their manifesto, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia demanded that Peruvian institutions “refrain from reversing the popular will expressed by free suffrage.”

The Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, confirmed that there had been a coup and that the statements of Presidents Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Petro and Petro Lopez Obrador “It is inconsistent with the traditional bonds of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect.” He added that the country had “full respect” for human rights and that Castillo had obtained all procedural guarantees since his arrest.

The statement was not the last act in defense of Castillo. Petro stuck his ground on Wednesday, even distancing himself from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which has lent its support to Peruvian institutions’ “democratic response” to the attempted coup d’état. Last Thursday, the Colombian president had asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to grant Castillo protection, one day after he was arrested for announcing the dissolution of Congress and his intention to start ruling by decree. An unsuccessful request.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscription

Petro asserted on social networks Wednesday that the crisis in Peru puts the role of the American Convention in the Latin American legal system into “serious question” and questioned the Peruvian authorities about “the arrest of an elected person without a judge and without a defence.” popular president.

The Peruvian crisis is about to open a chasm in the region, which has been trying to rebuild relations that have not gone through their best moments in recent years. Petro has tried to lead this union since his election, especially among countries that in recent years have voted for a left-wing president. Chile was the first to show its distance in relation to Peru, although it is not the first time it has done so. Boric has long distinguished himself with his words about Venezuela and demanded more force in messages about the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Nor is Lula da Silva, who will take over as president of Brazil on January 1., he lent support moves to Castillo. “It is always unfortunate that a democratically elected president has such luck, but I understand that everything was sent within the constitutional framework,” he said, a few hours after the arrest of the rural teacher.

Subscribe here to me the news From EL PAÍS America and receive all the essential information about current affairs in the region