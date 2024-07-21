Gabriel Soto speaks out after his breakup with Irina Baeva: was she unfaithful to him and he broke it off “by letter”?

Gabriel Soto responds if Irina Baeva is unfaithful to him

The controversial actors announced their breakup in a statement signed by both, but only posted from Gabriel Soto’s Instagram account.

“I can’t be responsible for what others do.”He answered the question according to statements reported by the Mexican newspaper El Universal.

” I am going through my process.“I’m focusing on what’s mine, the love my daughters give me, and my work,” he added, without confirming or denying the rumors about his ex-girlfriend.

” We have been trying to solve the problems for a long time.“Finally, relationships end when the couple can no longer understand each other in a certain way,” he said moments ago.

“We were trying to resolve the differences we had for some time, We went to couples therapy.“We did a lot of things that needed to be done to try to save the relationship,” he revealed, without wanting to go into more detail about what led to their breakup.

Did Gabriel Soto break up with Irina Baeva “by letter”?

Journalist Lucho Borrego, member of the screening committee Sit down who can! Quoting a source and confirmed on July 17 that Gabriel Soto is supposed to He broke up with Irina Baeva through a “letter”.

Gabriel Soto informed Irina Piva of their breakup via text message, and issued the statement on his own and Irina did not receive any response.“The caller said on the entertainment show,”

In this regard, the actor denied the aforementioned version: It has already been spoken.It has already been agreed that we will take him out, as it was said. which i told him in the message Of course not, this matter has already been discussed for a long time, and this relationship has been terminated by mutual agreement."

Regarding this visit from the Russian representative, he said: We ended on good terms.“I think you should always end things with love and good feelings. I always wish him the best, as I said in the statement, and finally it’s a relationship that’s been going on for a long time and you have to keep it in your heart,” he said.

Irina Baeva did not make any immediate comments after her ex-boyfriend’s first statements after announcing their breakup.

Ring, alleged betrayals and more: The doubts left behind by Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva’s breakup