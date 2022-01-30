Gabe Spanik: first photos of the actress in the TV series Corazón Guerrero | Gabriella Spanic | Mexico | MX | Actresses | Actors Telenovela nnda nnlt | Fame

The expectations of the entire audience are set atwarrior heart“, the new Televisa telenovela that will be launched Alexandra Espinosawho will be accompanied by luxury actors including Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco, Rodrigo Guirao, Christian de la Campa, Anna Martin, Natalia Esperon and Altair Garabo, Sabine Moserand Eduardo Yanez and Gabe Spanik.

Si bien, el melodrama marca el debut en el papel principal de la presentadora de televisión y ganadora de la primera temporada de “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, la presencia de reconocidos actores ha provocado que el público esté ansioso por su estreno, tanto com United State.

in this time, The novel is in the recording stage because it will appear on the small screen in March; And while there are only a few weeks left to see this story, there are many who would like to get a preview of what will be the new production of Salvador Mejía.

One of the actresses who would be part of the cast listened to the audience’s request, so she decided to share part of what the filming is about. it’s about the hero of the story “rapist“, who uploaded on social networks some moments of his participation.

When the actress uploaded a photo in two weeks of January next to the hero of the novel “Warring Heart” (Image: Gaby Spanic/Instagram)

The first pictures of Spanish Gaby in “CORAZÓN GUERRERO”

Through her Instagram account, the Venezuelan, who joined the recordings on Monday, January 24, shared part of her first scenes in “warrior heart“.

“She is a mother with a warrior’s heart who always fights like any Mexican mother for her children, she is able to do anything for them and that fascinates me because I am also a mother”he referred to his character during an interview with Televisa Esspectaculos.

Among the pictures that she uploaded on her account, Gabe Spanik appears with Mexican actor Eduardo Yanez, who will have a special participation, to become her husband in the series.

The Venezuelan and Eduardo Yanez will be a married couple in “Warrior Heart” (Photo: Gaby Spanic/Instagram)

Another moment, he is seen with three children who will appear in the first stage. They look very excited next to the actress.

We also see her being interviewed regarding her participation in this production, which will definitely be a hit on the small screen, because although it hasn’t been released yet, everyone is already talking about it.

What is a “warrior’s heart”?

“Warring Heart” is an adaptation of the Argentine telenovela series “Valientes”, which was broadcast in 2009 on the El Trece channel.

It is about the story of three brothers: Jesus, Damian and Samuel, who when their father dies are separated and given up for adoption into different families.

Years later, the former managed to reunite his brothers and swore before his father’s grave: to punish the one who destroyed his family.