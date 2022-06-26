June 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Los líderes del G7 se burlan de la imagen de hombre fuerte de Putin

G7 leaders mock Putin’s image as a strongman

Phyllis Ward June 27, 2022 1 min read

The leaders of the Group of Seven, meeting at a summit in southern Germany, on Sunday, mocked some pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin, He appeared bare-chested and they were joking about whether they would take out a similar box.

“Jackets? Jackets? Shall we take off our coats?” asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sitting at the table.

Leaders of the major Western economic powers –United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, United KingdomThey meet for three days in the Bavarian castle of Elmau.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested they wait for the official photo before undressing, but Johnson joked: “We have to show that we are stronger than Putin” The joke continued.

“We’re going to have a bare-breasted riding exhibition,” Trudeau said, referring to a 2009 photo of a shirtless Putin on horseback.

“Riding is the best”, The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, responded without commenting on the clothing issue.

“We have to show them the chest muscles,” Johnson added.

Finally, the leaders – in their jackets – stood for the photo session before the reporters left the room.

See also  Several 'worried' mayors seek legal advice after indictment against Angel Perez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The government holds social days in Puerto Plata

June 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Ana Maria Herrera, Colombian sells Tolimence Tamales in Miami – Other Cities – Colombia

June 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

From Maria Fernanda Cabal to Rodolfo Hernandez

June 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Ford is bringing the Ford Suburban back to life, the heaviest car ever

June 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Report their split from Grupo Firme: Johnny Kaz appears alone at the party and sends a strong message

June 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Justice guarantees that abortion is still legal in Puerto Rico and that no one will be punished for practicing it

June 27, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Universum begins celebrations for 30 years with a new exhibition

June 27, 2022 Zera Pearson