Future Airbus planes will have transparent roofs to see the stars

Airbus has just given social media a glimpse into the future of the flying experience, in the name of aerospace.

This is the cabin of the latest generation of the space giant’s aircraft, which was presented during a virtual press conference.

This themed plane will fly from New York to Tokyo in one hour

Developed in partnership with 10 airlines and eight technology companies, Airspace is at the forefront of aircraft design and will shape how the company creates aircraft interiors starting in 2035.

Airbus airspace showcases the future of commercial aircraft

The company says that the concept of airspace is based on Three pillars: transparency, decarbonisation, and circularity. This is a fancy way of saying the cabin is greener and it will help offset each aircraft’s carbon footprint.

Of course, Airbus says passengers can expect more personalized service, better seats, additional smart devices, and a “better atmosphere.”

Apparently, the improvements will include a transparent roof that will allow passengers to gaze at clouds or stars as they fly, or soak in natural light.

Pictures: Airbus

In terms of transparency, passengers will be able to easily see the environmental impact of each flight through a mobile travel companion app, which will also provide options to offset carbon emissions.

Speaking of decarbonization, Airbus claims that the easiest way to reduce emissions is to reduce the weight of the aircraft. To that end, the new cabin will feature an “electronic design” that will reduce the aircraft’s weight by 40 percent. Part of that reduction comes from new catering concepts and vehicles that make cooking lighter.

For example, pre-ordering food on long trips can reduce waste and weight by 15 percent.

Pictures: Airbus

In terms of popularization, Airbus Airspace will rethink its cabin materials, and choose versions that can be recycled, repaired and reused.

So when will the airspace take off? Airbus will begin making changes to its existing cabin line-up this year, but will introduce the concept fully with the next generation of aircraft.

The company says it will present more information about the new cabins at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) 2023 in Hamburg, Germany.

Previously posted by RACHEL CORMACK on Robb Report United States of America