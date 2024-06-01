From Sophia Loren’s reappearance in Los Angeles to Blake Lively’s sexy pearl dress in Rome

In Rome, Blake Lively dazzled in a pearl dress accompanied by a satin bodysuit that did not go unnoticed. The actress is in the middle of filming her new movie A Simple Favor 2 – Credits: @Grosby Group

Dakota Johnson wore a white blouse with a striped miniskirt and sneakers while filming Materialists in New York, a film she will star in with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans under the direction of Celine Song – Credits: @Grosby Group

Wearing a beige coat over black leggings and sunglasses, Jennifer Lawrence headed to the gym after playing in the park with her son Cy Maroney in a New York park. The little one seems to have inherited his mother’s style and also attracted attention when he was photographed wearing dark glasses and sporting a vibrant blue outfit – Credits: @Grosby Group

Dressed in a metallic bra and matching skirt, Jennifer Lopez introduced her signature line of cocktails at a glamorous event at her Los Angeles mansion. While facing breakup rumors from husband Ben Affleck, the actress and singer has just announced she’s canceling her world tour to “spend more time with her family” – Credits: @Grosby Group

Affleck had an iced coffee during a shopping day in Brentwood, California, and wasn’t too happy about being photographed by the paparazzi – Credits: @Grosby Group

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed the magic of the streets of Santa Monica during one of his regular bike rides, and surprised more than one passerby when he stopped to repair his two-wheeled car in the middle of the street. This incident occurred just months after his recent heart surgery, demonstrating the famous actor and former California governor’s determination to stay active and healthy – Credits: @Grosby Group

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, actress Mila Kunis was spotted enjoying the afternoon at a friends house. The actress, known for her role in the hit series That ’70s Show, enjoyed a casual and friendly environment and looked smiling and at ease in the company of her loved ones. -Credits: @Grosby Group

Known for his passion for heights and risky activities, Tom Cruise was recently spotted in London preparing for a helicopter transfer from Battersea – Credits: @Grosby Group

Very far away from there, in Beverly Hills, another big Hollywood star also had a great appearance: after lunch at the exclusive Cipriani restaurant, the meeting point of celebrities in Beverly Hills, Sophia Loren was smiling in the company of her son Edoardo Ponti, some of whom are friends. -Credits: @Grosby Group