June 1, 2024

From Sophia Loren’s reappearance in Los Angeles to Blake Lively’s sexy pearl dress in Rome

Lane Skeldon June 1, 2024 2 min read
In Rome, Blake Lively dazzled in a pearl dress accompanied by a satin bodysuit that did not go unnoticed. The actress is in the middle of filming her new movie, A Simple Favor 2

Dakota Johnson wore a white blouse with a striped miniskirt and sneakers while filming Materialists in New York, a film that will star Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans under the direction of Celine Song.Dakota Johnson wore a white blouse with a striped miniskirt and sneakers while filming Materialists in New York, a film that will star Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans under the direction of Celine Song.

Wearing a beige coat over black leggings and sunglasses, Jennifer Lawrence headed to the gym after playing in the park with her son Cy Maroney in a New York park. The little one seemed to have inherited his mother's style and also attracted attention when he was photographed with dark glasses and a vibrant blue tracksuit.Wearing a beige coat over black leggings and sunglasses, Jennifer Lawrence headed to the gym after playing in the park with her son Cy Maroney in a New York park. The little one seemed to have inherited his mother's style and also attracted attention when he was photographed with dark glasses and a vibrant blue tracksuit.

Affleck drank an iced coffee during a shopping day in Brentwood, California, and wasn't too happy about being photographed by photographers.Affleck drank an iced coffee during a shopping day in Brentwood, California, and wasn't too happy about being photographed by photographers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed the magic of the streets of Santa Monica during one of his regular bike rides, and surprised more than one passerby when he stopped to repair his two-wheeled car in the middle of the street. This incident comes just months after his recent heart surgery, demonstrating the determination of the famous actor and former California governor to remain active and healthy.Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed the magic of the streets of Santa Monica during one of his regular bike rides, and surprised more than one passerby when he stopped to repair his two-wheeled car in the middle of the street. This incident comes just months after his recent heart surgery, demonstrating the determination of the famous actor and former California governor to remain active and healthy.

Known for his passion for heights and risky activities, Tom Cruise was recently spotted in London as he prepared for a helicopter transfer from Battersea.Known for his passion for heights and risky activities, Tom Cruise was recently spotted in London as he prepared for a helicopter transfer from Battersea.

Very far away from there, in Beverly Hills, another big Hollywood star also had a great appearance: after lunch at the exclusive Cipriani restaurant, the meeting point of celebrities in Beverly Hills, Sophia Loren was smiling in the company of her son Edoardo Ponti, some of whom are friends.Very far away from there, in Beverly Hills, another big Hollywood star also had a great appearance: after lunch at the exclusive Cipriani restaurant, the meeting point of celebrities in Beverly Hills, Sophia Loren was smiling in the company of her son Edoardo Ponti, some of whom are friends.

The 89-year-old actress remains a timeless beautyThe 89-year-old actress remains a timeless beauty

