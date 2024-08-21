From Humble Closet to Global Success: How Dolly Parton Built a $650 Million Business Empire

Dolly Parton has proven to be a multifaceted figure with a huge impact on many industries. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

Dolly PartonLegendary American country music star, continues to expand her business empire by launching a new makeup line. Dolly Beauty It is the last raid of Barton In the business world, it is a project that adds to its wide range of companies, from amusement parks Dollywood To a line of food products and another of pet accessories.

Recently, Dolly Parton, 78, launched her first Dolly Beauty products, including four shades of lipstick in glitter-adorned cases, part of her Heaven’s Kiss collection. According to reports, World Water Day, Barton He named the pencil colors after his most famous songs: Jolene Red, Birthday Suit, Honey Plum, and Rosebud. The initiative is expected to generate $20 million in retail sales in the first year.

The launch of Dolly Beauty represents a collaboration with The beauty of the scentwith whom Barton previously worked on a fragrance line in 2021. Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, confirmed that the singer was involved in all aspects of product creation, from formula to packaging design. “I’ve wanted to do this my whole life,” Parton commented in an interview with World Water Day“I want people to think of me when they use these products,” she said.

Dolly Parton, 78, continues to strengthen her presence in the business world. (EFE/Will Oliver/File)

Launching Dolly Beauty wasn’t Parton’s only recent entrepreneurial foray. In 2022, she founded Barton’s Comedya line of clothing and accessories for dogs, and has also begun collaborating with Duncan Haynes To launch baking kits. The partnership will expand in 2024 to include frozen and chilled food products, inspired by traditional comfort foods.

Parton’s career began modestly. Born in a one-room cabin in Pittman Center, Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville. After graduating from high school, he embarked on a music career that spanned five decades and allowed him to build a business empire worth an estimated $650 million, according to The Economist.

He has sold over 100 million albums and has a catalog of over 3,000 songs, which have generated significant royalties, especially thanks to successful releases such as those of Whitney Houston With “I will always love you.”

In 2022, Dolly Parton founded the Doggy Parton line of dog clothing and accessories. (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

Barton He was also nominated for an A. Oscara Tony And a AmyIn 2022, The singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame..

In addition to her success in music, Parton has expanded her influence across various industries. Your Theme Park Dollywoodlocated in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is one of its most prominent companies. The park, which opened more than 30 years ago, has become a major family destination. Dollywood also operates other companies, including Dollywood’s Splash Country water park and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

Barton’s business success also extends to literature. She has written 11 books, including her autobiography “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Works.” In 2022, she co-wrote the mystery novel “Run, Rose, Run” with James Patterson.

Dollywood, a theme park in Tennessee, has become a major family destination. (Dollywood.com)

An important part of the heritage Barton He is dedicated to charitable work, especially through his initiative. Fantasy LibraryWhich provides a monthly book for children from birth to five years old. “I’m very proud of the fiction library,” Barton said in an interview. Fox Business. The initiative has delivered more than 200 million books to children around the world.

As Barton continues to expand her influence across various industries, her cultural and economic impact remains significant. His ability to diversify his portfolio and his strong connection with the audience ensures the continuity of his legacy.