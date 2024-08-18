August 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

Roger Rehbein August 18, 2024 2 min read


The popular Battle Royale game from Garena has introduced all the amazing elements that will be coming to the video game in the coming days.


Free Fire Season 19

Free Fire Season 19


Free Fire And presented its new weekly schedule. As it does every week, Garena’s Battle Royale game announced the items that its players will be able to claim in the coming days, whether in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. Below is everything you can find in the game until August 19.

Image: How to create a strong clan in Free Fire?

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire Weekly Schedule Until August 19

  • Wednesday 14th August – Magic Roulette
  • Friday 16th August – Symbolic Roulette + Special Discount
  • Saturday 17 August – Reload Code + Magic Roulette
  • Monday 19th August – Magic Roulette + Cash Refill

Free Fire: How to Get Free Diamonds

The events on the weekly agenda require diamonds, and not many have the luxury of purchasing them. However, there are legal ways to earn them without risking a ban. The first solution should be the BOOYAH app to access events that reward various items, including exclusive in-game currency. Just remember to link your Free Fire account to the app to receive the rewards.

Another service is Poll Pay, which is a get paid service (GPT). Which allows players to complete tasks like downloading apps, solving surveys, questionnaires and more to get some cash through PayPal, and with that money you can get diamonds. There is no choice but to work and this is similar to what Google Opinion Rewards offers as well.Users will have to create a profile by entering their age, name and other details to complete surveys and earn Google Play credits.

See also  A Microsoft engineer accidentally prevented a cyberattack that would have put computers around the world at risk
Free Fire Weekly Schedule

Image: What are the best characters in Free Fire?

Don’t miss a thing.

Get the latest Free Fire news and more!

comment

Comments icon

You may be interested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

10 Epic Minecraft Building Ideas to Inspire You
2 min read

10 Epic Minecraft Building Ideas to Inspire You

August 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?
1 min read

Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?

August 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
How to Find All Hidden Cars in GTA V
3 min read

How to Find All Hidden Cars in GTA V

August 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win
2 min read

St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win

August 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds
2 min read

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

August 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”
4 min read

After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”

August 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time
2 min read

Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time

August 18, 2024 Winston Hale