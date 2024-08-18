The popular Battle Royale game from Garena has introduced all the amazing elements that will be coming to the video game in the coming days.





Free Fire Season 19



Free Fire And presented its new weekly schedule. As it does every week, Garena’s Battle Royale game announced the items that its players will be able to claim in the coming days, whether in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. Below is everything you can find in the game until August 19.

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire Weekly Schedule Until August 19



Wednesday 14th August – Magic Roulette

Friday 16th August – Symbolic Roulette + Special Discount

Saturday 17 August – Reload Code + Magic Roulette

Monday 19th August – Magic Roulette + Cash Refill

Free Fire: How to Get Free Diamonds

The events on the weekly agenda require diamonds, and not many have the luxury of purchasing them. However, there are legal ways to earn them without risking a ban. The first solution should be the BOOYAH app to access events that reward various items, including exclusive in-game currency. Just remember to link your Free Fire account to the app to receive the rewards.

Another service is Poll Pay, which is a get paid service (GPT). Which allows players to complete tasks like downloading apps, solving surveys, questionnaires and more to get some cash through PayPal, and with that money you can get diamonds. There is no choice but to work and this is similar to what Google Opinion Rewards offers as well.Users will have to create a profile by entering their age, name and other details to complete surveys and earn Google Play credits.

