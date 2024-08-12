Fraud in Venezuela: US submits initiative to OAS to demand transparency, condemn Maduro’s repression

Nicolas Maduro before entering the Supreme Court in Venezuela, which is witnessing open fraud in the presidential election scheduled for July 28.

(From Washington, USA) At the request of the United States Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) Its members met to discuss a draft resolution aimed at: – Condemning the illegal repression Implemented by Nicolas Maduro and Demand from the populist regime who to publish Results of the presidential election on July 28. Twelve days ago, the Organization of American States Failed to approve a similar initiative by Geopolitical position that they have Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and some of the Caribbean countries allied with it China, Russia And the dictatorship of Venezuela.

The draft resolution will be discussed informally tomorrow in a closed meeting, and if a diplomatic agreement is finally reached, it will be approved before Friday in an emergency session of the Organization of American States.

The initiative presented by USA, With the support of Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, dominican republic, Suriname and Uruguaystates the following:

General view of OAS members during the extraordinary session of the Permanent Council (EFE/Lenin Noli)



1. Recognition of essential and peaceful participation For Venezuelan voters in the elections held on July 28, 2024.

2. – Condemning human rights violations in Venezuela. Including arbitrary imprisonment, arrests and deaths, and calling for an immediate end to all such violations, as well as intimidation tactics against the opposition.

3. Declare it Promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms in Venezuela is an absolute priority.Especially the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully without retaliation.

4. Urge the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to: a) Posted urgently The results of the voting in the presidential elections at the level of each polling station, b) respect for the basic principle Allow popular sovereignty Comprehensive review of results Through a neutral verification mechanism that ensures transparency, credibility and legitimacy.

5. Highlight The importance of protection and preservation All equipment used in the electoral process, including minutes and printed results, in order to maintain the entire chain of custody of the voting process.

6. Expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people We are committed to continuing to pay attention to the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States will discuss the Venezuelan crisis this week, if there is diplomatic agreement on an initiative presented by the US representative.

A few days ago, Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador AMLO opened secret negotiations with Maduro to persuade the populist regime to agree to present the minutes of the presidential elections won by Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado.

In this context, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico – along with some Caribbean countries – They blocked the decision. The Venezuelan dictatorship was condemned for the fraud committed in the July 28 elections.

The failure of that vote, which took place on July 31, led to the United States being determined. It will start New political negotiations to achieve it -finally- necessary majority which allows you to agree Condemnation For the populist system Denies victory Written by Gonzalez Urrutia and suppresses political opposition facing the Chavez government.

The White House, with support from Argentina, Canada, Chile and Paraguay, among others, has achieved 17 votes before 11 abstentions and 5 absences who Lula, Petro and Amlo have reaped the benefits for Maduro. Now. No more doubts On Maduro’s dictatorial stance and tomorrow’s meeting Aim to collect at least 20 votes. which allows break Resistance of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Lula da Silva and Nicolas Maduro during an official meeting in Brasilia, Brazil.

Yes United States addition To Brazil and Colombia, it is likely that there is Autoplay One of the Caribbean countries that does not depend completely on Venezuela for energy.

And in this way, the Biden administration project It will reach at least 20 votes.This is a number sufficient for the Organization of American States. penalty An initiative condemning the fraud committed by Maduro and the repression he has unleashed against millions of Venezuelans demanding an immediate democratic transition.

secret negotiations Leads To the White House and its end after uncertain.