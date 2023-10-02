Frank Rubio | El Salvador celebrates astronaut’s return after 1 year in space | NASA | ISS | Naib Bukhele | Astronaut Transparent Blonde | the world

October 2, 2023

Frank Rubio is back land Last Wednesday after spending almost a year in space. Several media outlets broadcast his triumphant return to applause. Sergei Prokofiev And Dmitry Betlin Other astronauts on board. For its part, the government of El Salvador issued a statement to celebrate the news.

“He First astronaut from El Salvador, Frank Rubio returned to Earth after spending 371 days in space, breaking NASA’s record for the longest spaceflight in its history. Welcome Home, Earth,” wrote Nayeb Bukhel Govt on his ‘X’ account, earlier on Twitter.

Report of the Government of El Salvador. Photo: @PresidenciaSV/’X’

At 7:17 a.m. (Miami time) the crew arrived aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. Initially, their journey was planned for only six months on the International Space Station, but was extended to more than a year.

Frank Rubio, a Salvadoran-American, broke the record for the longest space flight he had ever set. Come on Mark, according to NASA. Today, he is celebrated by the US government and El Salvador, but most of all by his family. “I feel proud. God bless that they were able to achieve it, they show that they are ready for it,” said their mother.

Frank Rubio is a record American astronaut who spent 371 days in space. Photo: NASA

The time Bugel talked to Rubio from space: What did they say?

astronaut Frank Rubio He spoke to the President of El Salvador by phone last Wednesday, July 26. Naeeb BukheleFrom the International Space Station (ISS), he had already been stranded for about 10 months by then.

