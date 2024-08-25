Francisco Lindor hits grand slam, solo homer to lead Mets to victory

San Diego. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor He hit a grand slam with two outs in the fourth inning and added a home run in the seventh on Saturday to lead the New York Mets to a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres.
Harrison Bader also returned to the Mets, who won two of the first three games in this four-game series between the NFL playoff contenders.
Left-hander David Peterson (8-1) pitched 7 1/3 solid innings.
Lindor tied Pete Alonso for the team lead with 27 home runs. It was the 19th multi-homer game of his career and the seventh slam of his 10-year career.
Lindor’s five RBIs were more than enough support for Peterson (8-1).
San Diego entered the night in second place for the National League wild card. The Mets trail Atlanta for the final slot.
Michael King (11-7) allowed five runs, one earned run, and three hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking three.
For the Mets, Dominican Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with one run scored. Venezuelan Francisco Alvarez made it 4-0 with one strikeout.
For the Padres, Venezuelan Luis Arraiz was 0-for-4 with one RBI.
