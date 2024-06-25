France lineup against Poland | Is Mbappe playing? Possible formation in the Euro 2024 match

This is Tuesday, June 25th France national team led by Didier Deschamps He will face his wife from Poland by Michal Probers For the corresponding meeting The date of the third round of the group stage of Euro 2024, at Dortmund Stadium.

It should be noted that this confrontation is not new for the two teams, as they have met 17 times during various competitions and friendly matches. France He emerged victorious in nine of those matches, while… Poland He managed to win three times.

France Come to this match He has already qualified for the round of 16 After yesterday’s results in the second group since then In the worst case scenario, he will advance to third best place. However, that’s not the idea. French team Who will look for a win to try to stay at the top of the group. Although if you win your match and Holland If he does so as well, it will be decided by goal difference since the match between the two teams ended in a draw.

In turn, hopes Biali Orly The Polish national team failed to qualify for the round of 16, as it found itself in last place in the group with zero points. However, the Polish national team will seek to end the competition in a dignified manner and show a better version in its last match in the group stage.





France vs Poland: expected lineup for Euro 2024

France lineup: Mike Minyan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Chouamini, Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kante; Antoine Griezmann, Mbappe and Barcola. DT: Didier Deschamps.





Poland lineup: Skorupski. Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz, Jakub Kuyor; Przemysław Frankowski, Jakub Moder, Piotr Zielinski, Nikola Zalewski; Szymanski, Urbanski; Robert Lewandowski. DT: Michel Probers.







France vs Poland: time, TV and how to watch Euro 2024 online

On Tuesday, June 25, France and Poland will play the match in the third round of the group stage of the European Championship 2024, at Dortmund Stadium.. The match will start on:

Eastern United States: 12.00

Central United States: 11.00

Western United States: 08.00

in United StateThe match can be watched live on Foxsports.com, the FOX Sports app, and on the FOX Network.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between you France and Poland in the special coverage that will be brought to you by the editorial team of Mundo Deportivo USA.