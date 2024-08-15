Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert

This tool is used by drivers and pedestrians from all over the world. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Google Maps, Google’s location tool, is widely used for its various functions, whether it’s finding an address, checking traffic conditions, or discovering new places.

However, with its constant updates, there are some lesser-known features that can enhance your experience and turn every user into a true Google Maps expert.

Here are four tricks that will help you get the most out of the app, Reduce internet use, long distances and the need to constantly charge your cell phone.

This function is very useful when you don’t have WiFi or mobile data at hand. (Illustration information)

One of the most useful features of Google Maps is the ability to download maps and use them offline. This is especially useful when traveling to places with little or no network coverage. To do this, you should follow these steps:

Open Google Maps and search for the place or area you want to download.

Tap the place name or address at the bottom of the screen.

Select “Download” and set the area you want to save to your device.

Click “Download” again.

Once the map is downloaded, it can be used without an internet connection, making it easy to navigate and find directions.

The Street View app lets you see places before you start your trip. (Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

Street View is a tool that allows you to visually explore different locations and streets from your device. Although many users are already familiar with this feature, there are some ways to use it more efficiently at different routine times:

Go to Google Maps and search for the location to explore.

Tap and drag the Street View icon (the yellow doll) to the street you want to see.

To move, you have to touch the arrows on the screen or rotate the mobile device.

The Street View feature allows you to view places of interest, review what a neighborhood looks like before you visit, and get a better understanding of your surroundings in general.

Through the app, users can create lists of their favorite destinations. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File)

Another lesser known but very useful feature is the ability to create custom lists of favorite places. Whether you’re planning a trip or just want to remember the best restaurants in town, this feature will help you a lot:

Go to Google Maps and find the place you want to add to the list.

Tap the place name or address at the bottom of the screen.

Select Save and choose an existing list or create a new one.

Add a description, if you like, to remember why you liked it.

Likewise, these lists are preferred according to the user’s needs, Sync with Google Accountallowing access from any device.

Through the device, users can send their location to others. (Illustration information)

Sharing your real-time location with friends or family can be very useful, especially in emergencies or meetings in crowded places. To do this, you must follow these steps:

Go to Google Maps and click on your profile picture in the top right corner.

Select “Share Location” and then “Get Started.”

Choose how long you want to share your location and with whom.

Click “Share” and the person will receive a link to see the location in real time.

Likewise, you can stop sharing at any time from the same interface. Among these are the various other functions provided by Google Maps.

With these tricks, you can improve your experience and use this tool more efficiently. Whether you are exploring new cities, planning trips, or keeping a list of your favorite places, using this app wisely can be your ally.