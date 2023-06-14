Fossils reveal that humans first migrated to Southeast Asia 68,000 years ago

Researchers worked carefully at the Tham Pa Ling Cave in Laos (Image: Nature)

Modern humans may have first migrated to mainland Southeast Asia between 86,000 and 68,000 years ago, and new fossil remains have been found in Tam Pa Ling Cave in northern Laos.

These results represent the first known evidence for the existence of Homo sapiens in mainland Southeast Asia and allowing for improved knowledge about the moment and route of dispersal of modern humans towards East Asia and eventually Australia.

Previous genomic data has suggested multiple spreads of Homo sapiens from Africa to Australia, but fossil evidence from Southeast Asia is limited.

New fossils found in Tam Pa Ling Cave “without a doubt” show that modern humans spread from Africa across the Arabian Peninsula to Asia a long distance. Sooner than he thoughtAccording to a team of researchers.

study being published Nature Communications He notes that evidence found at Tam Pà Ling indicates that modern humans passed through it between 86,000 and 68,000 years ago on their way through Asia to become The first city in Australia.

This delays arrival in mainland Southeast Asia by about 40,000 years, although genetically these early migrations did not contribute significantly to our current population.

This time arc was provided by radiometric dating of the tibia and part of the skull found in the cave. The latter was, according to the authors, “more agile or delicate than might have been expected,” and thus resembled the morphology of the newer Homo sapiens from Asia.

The authors suggest that this may indicate that the individual is descended from The population that dispersed in the arearather than the locals who present more powerful traits.

The chronology and morphology of these fossils could support genetic evidence of an early, unsuccessful dispersal into Australia.

In addition, the results confirm that human dispersal throughout this period was complex and add to our understanding of the diversity of hominins in northern Laos.

This evidence also proves that our ancestors not only followed coastlines, but also They were able to move through forested areas It is very likely along inland river systems as well.

Tam Pa Ling of the University of Copenhagen, one of the paper’s lead authors, said Tam Pa Ling plays a “key role in the story of the migration of modern humans across Asia, but its significance and value have only just been recognized.”

This study provides enough dating evidence to say with certainty when Homo sapiens first arrived in the area, how long they were there, and which route they might have taken, said Kira Westaway, also a signatory of the paper, of Macquarie University in Australia. .

Tam Pà Ling Cave is very close to the recently discovered cobra caveDenisovans visited it about 70,000 years ago.

The researchers said that while there is no evidence of early arrival in mainland Southeast Asia, this area could be a dispersal route previously used by our ancestors, long before Homo sapiens.

