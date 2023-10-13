“Almagro proposes a mission of experts in the field of water and legal resources to assess the Haiti canal in the massacre” | Daily menu

October 13, 2023

"Almagro proposes a mission of experts in the field of water and legal resources to assess the Haiti canal in the massacre"

October 13, 2023

The Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, once again called on the Dominican Republic and Haiti to resolve the dispute that arose between the two countries over the construction of an irrigation canal in the neighboring country through dialogue. Water from the Massacre River, which is shared by the two countries.

In his speech during a meeting in which the Dominican Foreign Minister participated, Roberto Alvarez and Leon Charles, Permanent Representative of Haiti to the Organization of American States, indicated that he was also prepared to send “an immediate technical mission, both in terms of water resources and legal issues, to visit the site and report on the matter.”

Likewise, Luis Almagro proposed a meeting between the two delegations, Facilitated by the Secretariat of the Organization of American States, At a place determined by mutual agreement.

He also stated that he requested Support the Prime Minister of Belize and the current Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).John Briceño to join the dialogue process.

On September 26, through a statement by the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States, He called on the Dominican Republic and Haiti to resolve the dispute through dialogue Mutual understanding is imperative, avoiding any tension, and working to overcome disagreement.

