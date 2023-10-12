Russia: Putin travels abroad for the first time after his arrest warrant | Momento.net

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow, October 12 – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court ordered his arrest in May after he was accused of forcibly deporting Ukrainian children. .

Putin will begin his program in the Asian country with an official meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadr Japarov, where they will hold negotiations and a signing ceremony of bilateral agreements will be held, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian president is visiting the country to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a post-Soviet alliance headed by Russia and established in 1991 to bring together countries still largely under the control of the Soviet Union. Moscow orbit.

For this reason, it is expected that a meeting will be held with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, given that Russia is acting as a mediator between Baku and Yerevan to reach a peace treaty within the framework of the process of reintegrating the Nagorno-Karabakh region into Azerbaijani territory.

Putin is also scheduled to attend a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rajmon and participate in a ceremony dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Russian air base in the northern Kyrgyz city of Kant.

Putin has measured his movements since the beginning of the military attack on Ukraine, but since last May he has faced a new burden due to the possibility of his arrest if he travels to a country that is a signatory to the Rome Statute. Kyrgyzstan is not on the list, so it is not obligated to implement the arrest warrant.

