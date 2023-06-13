Motorists are caught in the midst of heavy gunfire

On Monday, June 12, at approximately 10:00 a.m., A.J Chase on the highway Salvatierra Celayain Celaya GuanajuatoAnd between investigative agents and presumed members of organized crimewhich led to heavy gunfire in the middle of several Motorists trapped.

According to local media, a truck belonging to the Criminal Investigation Agency was chasing A Cherry color Hyundai On the height of the bridge under construction that crosses Laga River.

And in a video posted on social networks recorded by a truck driver, he tells another person what he observes: “Kumba, They’re shooting at each other hereIn front of me, Kumba, they are holding on to the bullets.” At the same time, several explosions and sirens are heard.

In another video recorded from the courtyard of a house, the intensity of gunfire can be heard between the agents and the alleged criminals.

The AM interviewed one of the workers working on the bridge, who recounted what he could observe: “We were welding when we saw the truck go by and the cops were behind it, they shot at it, and they went to one side and then to the other until they stopped there, robbing whoever they were.” in the van a truck and they were stripped naked.”

The aforementioned media reports that the elements managed to break down the alleged criminals who had previously been stopped, but did not stop after the effect, People who stole a citizen’s car and fled the site. So far, the authorities have not decided on the case.

According to the data of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) last month 2,437 executions were recorded in May across the country. The states with the highest number of accidents were: Guanajuato with a score of 312; Baja California State with 254; followed by Mexico State 206; Michoacan, 190; chihuahua, 187; and Jalisco, 186.