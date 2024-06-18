Former residents of La Casa de los Famosos end their relationship | Showbiz

Julia Gama and Rafael Nieves have decided to end their relationship that lasted nearly two and a half years, they posted on social media.

The couple met while participating in the second season of La Casa de los Famosos (LCDLF) and were part of the first season of Los 50.

“I inform you with all feeling that at this moment, Rafael and I have decided to separate. Together we have lived our love intensely and with Rafa I have shared many special moments of my life.

They were both participants in several concerts for the fourth season of the Telemundo reality show, which ended in May.

“My love and admiration for Rafa does not change. The first runner-up of Miss Universe 2020 added: “I will always be happy to see him happy and I will be shaken by his every achievement.. Now we will forever be in the beautiful memories that I hold in my heart.”

The Brazilian model asked for space and respect in the situation.

At the time of this post, Nieves had not commented on the matter.