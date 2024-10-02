Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit Sentenced to 10 Years in Miami for Money Laundering

(CNN Spanish) – Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit sentenced to 10 years in US prison on money laundering charges. Polit learned his sentence in the Southern District Court of Florida, where his case was heard.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to CNN that the former Ecuadorean regulator was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and forfeit millions of dollars.

“Pollitt was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $16.5 million pursuant to a preliminary injunction,” the Justice Department said.

In April, a jury found Polit guilty of money laundering charges. That same month, the U.S. Department of Justice indicated that Polit “abused his position as an official” to receive bribes and then launder illegal funds in Miami.

CNN reached out to Carlos Polit’s lawyers to get their reaction to the sentencing.

Their lawyer, Jackie Persek, announced that they would appeal the verdict: “We are satisfied that the judge rejected the government’s request for a 19-year sentence. The judge imposed a sentence of about half of what the government had sought and Mr. Polit was not punished. “We disagree with the jury’s verdict and plan to appeal, hoping the appeals court will grant a new trial or overturn the conviction.”