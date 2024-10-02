October 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit Sentenced to 10 Years in Miami for Money Laundering

Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit Sentenced to 10 Years in Miami for Money Laundering

Winston Hale October 2, 2024 1 min read

(CNN Spanish) – Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit sentenced to 10 years in US prison on money laundering charges. Polit learned his sentence in the Southern District Court of Florida, where his case was heard.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to CNN that the former Ecuadorean regulator was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and forfeit millions of dollars.

“Pollitt was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $16.5 million pursuant to a preliminary injunction,” the Justice Department said.

In April, a jury found Polit guilty of money laundering charges. That same month, the U.S. Department of Justice indicated that Polit “abused his position as an official” to receive bribes and then launder illegal funds in Miami.

CNN reached out to Carlos Polit’s lawyers to get their reaction to the sentencing.

Their lawyer, Jackie Persek, announced that they would appeal the verdict: “We are satisfied that the judge rejected the government’s request for a 19-year sentence. The judge imposed a sentence of about half of what the government had sought and Mr. Polit was not punished. “We disagree with the jury’s verdict and plan to appeal, hoping the appeals court will grant a new trial or overturn the conviction.”

See also  Tropical wave monitored with 40% chance of hurricane development in seven days - Metro Puerto Rico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery
2 min read

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery

October 3, 2024 Winston Hale
Map: Hurricane Kirk’s path live
3 min read

Map: Hurricane Kirk’s path live

October 2, 2024 Winston Hale
Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack
2 min read

Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack

October 2, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

This is what Steve Jobs did to clear his head during a day at work at Apple

October 3, 2024 Roger Rehbein
They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office
1 min read

They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office

October 3, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery
2 min read

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery

October 3, 2024 Winston Hale
Scientific clubs from La Pampa participated in a national meeting in Catamarca
2 min read

Scientific clubs from La Pampa participated in a national meeting in Catamarca

October 3, 2024 Zera Pearson