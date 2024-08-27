August 27, 2024

Former Chilean and Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo announces retirement from football at age 41

Cassandra Curtis August 27, 2024

2024-08-26

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravowinner of two America’s Cup And many titles at the club level with Barcelona and Manchester City, among others, announced their retirement from professional football on Monday evening.

Bravo, 41, announced his decision in a video posted on social media, thanking the teams he played for, his family and the people who contributed to his professional career spanning more than 23 years. Won 22 titles.

“I think I made the right decision, a well-considered decision, one that was also discussed at family level and with my closest circle. I think it is also time to close a very important cycle in my life,” said the man who trained at Chilean club Colo-Colo.

The former goalkeeper thanked the five teams he played for: Colo Colo (two titles), Real Sociedad (one title), FC Barcelona (8 titles), Manchester City (8 titles), and Real Betis (one title), which was his last team.

But Bravo focused particularly on his time with the Chilean national team, where he played 150 matches, participated in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and won the 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas as captain.

“I had the opportunity to carry the flag of our country all over the world… For me as a former professional footballer and player, it was the most wonderful thing I could do during this career… I think that the pride for me has reached its peak in the national team, and it is also time to conclude this wonderful stage,” he added.

