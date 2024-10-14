Former candidate Márquez will propose to Parliament an amnesty for detained opponents in Venezuela

Caracas, October 14, 2019 – Former opposition presidential candidate Enrique Márquez announced on Monday that he will propose to the Venezuelan parliament – which is in the process of reforming electoral laws, through consultation with various political parties – a general amnesty law for political prisoners. “People who are behind bars for practicing politics or protesting.”

He indicated that his Centrados party would send a delegation to Parliament – which is controlled by Chavismo – to also demand the publication of the detailed results of the presidential elections scheduled for July 28, in which the Electoral College announced the victory of Nicolas Maduro, who – the elections were not recognized by many countries.

“There must be an agreement within the National Assembly (parliament) to publish the results. It is a demand, and this is how we propose it,” the opposition said, adding that he would send a document containing the proposals after that. Wednesday.

He warned that he would denounce – within the framework of reviewing electoral laws – “any deviation that tends towards deepening undemocracy,” as he stressed that the practice of politics must be guaranteed, which is an activity that “constitutes a danger” today in the country. The country, he said.

He added, “How many political prisoners do we have? Why? Because of protest, because of practicing politics. We believe that it would be contradictory to think about restoring the electoral process without ensuring that politics is practiced.”

After the presidential elections, more than 2,400 people were arrested, according to the executive authority, in the context of protests against the official result, which was considered by the largest opposition bloc, grouped in the Democratic Unionist Program, which confirmed that its standard-bearer, Edmundo González Urrutia, had won the elections.

The National Unity Party, which does not participate in the consultation process, rejects the mechanism proposed in Parliament to reform electoral laws and asks the government to enter into “serious negotiations” for Maduro’s departure from power.

(c) EFE Agency