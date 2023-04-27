Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez before the UN Security Council: “We are witnessing the disintegration of the State of Haiti”

New York, USA – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto AlvarezWarn before the United Nations Security Council (United nations) which we are seeing today Haiti’s solution Because of the serious insecurity and social problems plaguing that country.

“We have said it in the past in this Security Council and we are repeating it today, the situation in Port-au-Prince is similar to the situation in an internal armed conflict, while maintaining the difference in this case regarding the classification of belligerent. Indeed, today we are witnessing the disintegration of the Haitian state.”Dominican Foreign Minister said at the end of his turn Quarterly meeting of the United Nations to discuss the situation in Haiti.

The diplomat added that No decision evades urgent and effective assistance to Haitithe private and exclusive measure of this organization under the mandate of its charter and international law, may be considered a Waiver of liability.

“We do not understand why this vital body has taken so long to do what is necessary to comply with the aid requested by Haiti (…). Frankly, we tend to think about the possibility that countries may receive, as some say, attention on the basis of differentiated stratification,” Dominican Foreign Minister said with emphasis on this There are examples of other initiatives Than to support countries in crisis, for which International assistance had no such obstacles.

Alvarez explained that state sovereignty necessitates Duty to protect their peoplebut when the state cannot fully do so, This responsibility rests with the international communitywhich we must use Diplomatic and humanitarian means and any other means within its competence.

On the other hand, he also admitted to doing Sanctions Committee and its expert groupwhich has directed efforts to identify sectors that, within Haiti, foster criminal activities and contribute to insecurity, reaffirming the urgent need to send an international support force to the Haitian National Police, At the request of the authorities of that country.

In this regard, he reported that the Dominican government had ordered the Entry ban on a number of Haitian citizens In order to maintain the security and integrity of the Dominican territory and as a way to support the efforts of the Security Council.