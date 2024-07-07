Florida minimum wage increase starting September 2024: It will be the new amount | USA | America 2024

By 2026, the minimum wage Florida , United States, will be U$D 15 per hour due to an amendment approved several years ago. Review the relevant details for 2024 here.

From September 2024, workers Florida, AmericaThey want their increase Minimum salary. This result is built into the call Amendment 2It establishes a gradual increase in the minimum wage until it reaches U$D 15 per hour in 2026.

It is estimated that thousands of employees in sectors such as hospitality, retail and food services will benefit from the hike. Additionally, tipped workers will see a disproportionate increase in their wages.

Florida: How much will the state’s new minimum wage be?

From September 30, 2024, the Minimum salary In Florida it is US$13 an hour and US$9.98 for tipped employees.

Employers in Florida They should be prepared for these changes and adjust their pay rates accordingly. Failure to comply with minimum wage laws can result in fines and legal penalties.

On the other hand, the minimum wage will rise to U$D 14 an hour by 2025 and U$D 10.98 for tip workers. And in 2026, it will increase to $15 and $11.98 for tipped employees.

