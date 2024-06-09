Florida: How the new law signed by DeSantis benefits those planning to buy a property | USA | rppusa

Inside buyer Florida When signing a contract you will have the following legal information so you can make an informed decision.

Governor Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed a new bill that promotes transparency in the sale and purchase of real estate. This rule occurs in the middle of the season Cyclone The government is facing that.

The HB 1049 Establishes that vendors Florida They must submit a flood disclosure document indicating whether the property is involved in insurance claims related to that type of damage.

How does this benefit those planning to buy property?

The first step will come into effect Next October 1 And it intends to avoid fraud related to the purchase of real estate, as the local government has found that various people are offering properties with flood damage.

Similarly, the person responsible for selling the property must state whether the property is available An area with a history of natural disasters. Interested parties can find out if their homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.

These changes mean a boon for those interested in buying a home in the Sunshine State. It should be noted that it is impossible to access the official records of a property before the action.

