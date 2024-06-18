June 19, 2024

Florida: Bank of America to close its branches in the state as of June 2024, list of closed offices | United States | Complete list

Zera Pearson June 19, 2024 1 min read

In 2024, it will close Banks It will continue to be an important trend in United State. Various financial institutions, such as Wells Fargo, US Bank And Capital oneThey are closing branches all over the country.

In case American bankSince June some stores in Florida They will stop serving the public. This is due to the increase in online services, which has reduced the need for physical branches, and efforts to reduce costs.

It should be noted that in some cases, these closures create “banking deserts” in some areas of the country United State, where access to face-to-face banking becomes limited. Especially in low-income rural and urban areas, where digital banking services may not be as robust.

Florida: Branches American bank Closed since June

According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), these are… American bank Which closes this month in Florida:

  • 50 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, Florida

  • 21060 St. Andrews Street, Boca Raton, Florida

  • 19645 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, Florida

  • 1200 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL

On the other hand, the branch located at 1827 North Military Trail West, Palm Beach, FL will close in August.

