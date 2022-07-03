Flood warnings and warnings extended before a tropical wave passes

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan reported this morning that strong winds of 40 mph (mph) or more were recorded in various parts of the eastern half of the island, as a result of strong thunderstorms producing a tropical wave passing through the local area.

The Meteorological Agency recorded winds of 50 mph in Yabucoa at 11:51 a.m. and another gust of 47 mph in Culebra Island Municipality at about 8:39 a.m. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain.

These are the current flood warnings and monitoring:

– Humacao, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa will be subject to an urban flood warning until 1:45 am Sunday.

The urban flood warning for Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cayes, Gurabo, Cedra and San Lorenzo expired at 7:45 p.m. Meanwhile, warnings for Arroyo, Guayama, Maunabo and Batilas expired at 10:30 p.m., and for Vieques, they were suspended at 11:15 p.m.

In addition, the municipalities of Ceiba, Figaro, Lukwillo and Rio Grande are no longer subject to flash flood warnings, such as Canovanas, Carolina, Juncos, Naguapo and Luisa.

Doppler radar estimates that 1-2 inches of precipitation has accumulated over the area by 11:00 a.m. and more rain is expected for the rest of the day. And some adjacent areas between Humacao and Naguabo have already accumulated about three inches of water, according to the radar.

meteorologist Emmanuel Rodriguezwho works for SNM, previously mentioned that The eastern region of the island, which includes the metropolitan area, will be the most likely to receive the most precipitation throughout the day.. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the western quadrant will see heavy rains, the product of a combination of local influences and humidity brought on by this turbulence.

“We could see winds of 25 to 35 mph in the strongest thunderstorms. Some can bring bouts of torrential rain. Although the event itself should not cause widespread flooding, if heavy rains fall in urban sectors, with low elevations and poor drainage, we may see flooding,” the expert said in an interview with new day.

The Met Office at 7:22 a.m. issued a special call for strong winds for the southeastern quarter of the island, due to a strong thunderstorm that was producing winds of over 35 mph.

“The tropical wave’s axis is located about 150 miles southeast of the Virgin Islands, and the system should continue to advance west today, bringing the projected increase in precipitation to the region,” he added.

SNM identified a strong thunderstorm at 7:09 a.m. that was affecting the area around the municipality of Vieques Island, with winds of up to 35 knots (40.3 mph).

The Meteorological Agency noted that while today’s rainfall forecast won’t end the drought the island is going through, it could help increase river flows and the island’s reservoir levels. Channels and Sewerage Authority (AAA).

The agency’s 24-hour rain accumulation forecast from 6:00 a.m. today until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday, indicates that the eastern region of the island, including the metro area, will accumulate between two to three inches of rain, Although in isolated areas it is not excluded that it accumulates up to four inches.

A map showing in color the different amounts of rain that can accumulate from today until tomorrow morning, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (WFO San Juan)

Meanwhile, the western quarter will receive between one and two inches of rain. “This is technically what happens in that area every day,” Rodriguez stressed.

“In the afternoon, some rain will come in, local influences can cause heavy rain in the interior and west, and at night we receive another pulse of moisture, as the bulk of the wave moves over the area,” the expert explained.

In its chronological perspective, SNM states that the entire island is at moderate risk from urban flooding and small streams. In addition, the agency reports that there is a moderate risk for the eastern half of the island of thunderstorms and electrical storms.

The map shows moderate urban and small flow flood risks in orange. (WFO San Juan)

River levels in the eastern region are very low, so it will take time for them to rise. However, Rodriguez noted that rivers in the eastern half of the island tend to respond quickly to the most severe rainfall events, so he urged citizens to be vigilant.

He also indicated that the marine conditions are unstable and dangerous, which called on swimmers to take measures and avoid beaches where they may put themselves at risk.

“The winds that bring the equatorial wave amplify the waves that are currently eight to 10 feet for offshore waters”note the meteorologist.

However, there is a high risk of sea currents occurring on all coasts of the island, with the exception of the west.

SNM also maintains a warning for small boat operators.