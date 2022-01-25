Flavio Salazar and his biggest challenge in the Ministry of Science: “The idea is to participate in policy decisions with other ministries so that they integrate science and technology” – Donna 89.7

Flavio Salazar, The Vice President of Research and Development at the University of Chile and future Minister of Science pointed out the challenges and opportunities that will be presented to this portfolio.

🎙 #AireFresco | Flavio Salazar and his meetings with Borek about the ministry: “He told me when he nominated me that there was an intention to increase the budget for science and technology (…) and to maintain a close relationship with universities” pic.twitter.com/kWQlXXEqIB RadioDuna January 25 2022

🎙 #AireFresco | Flavio Salazar, future Minister of Science: “The idea is not to become the vice-rector of the university to distribute what is there, but to participate in political decisions with other ministries so that they integrate science and technology. That will be the biggest challenge for me.” pic.twitter.com/8sf1I9f1B7 RadioDuna January 25 2022