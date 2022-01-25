January 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Flavio Salazar and his biggest challenge in the Ministry of Science: "The idea is to participate in policy decisions with other ministries so that they integrate science and technology" - Donna 89.7

Flavio Salazar and his biggest challenge in the Ministry of Science: “The idea is to participate in policy decisions with other ministries so that they integrate science and technology” – Donna 89.7

Zera Pearson January 26, 2022 1 min read

Flavio Salazar, The Vice President of Research and Development at the University of Chile and future Minister of Science pointed out the challenges and opportunities that will be presented to this portfolio.

See also  The United States will add 22 occupations for foreigners seeking practical training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Universidad del Litoral reopens its engravings for face-to-face professions

January 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Deny medical exams that take 15 minutes

January 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The independent University of San Luis Potosi UASLP launches the Scire platform, a vehicle for scientific and technological dissemination

January 25, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Wall Street abrió con bajas mayores al 1% en sus principales índices

January 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Luis Miguel was broke with his last reserves

January 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Flavio Salazar and his biggest challenge in the Ministry of Science: “The idea is to participate in policy decisions with other ministries so that they integrate science and technology” – Donna 89.7

January 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Do not suck!” Zago angry at Otero signing in America

January 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis