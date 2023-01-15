Five more pages of classified material were found at Biden’s Wilmington home

Analysis: Investigation into classified documents at Biden’s home 4:51

(CNN) — The White House announced Saturday that aides to President Joe Biden found five more pages of classified material at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware earlier this week.

CNN previously reported the discovery 10 classified documents from the Biden era Last fall he was vice president in his former private office at the Ben Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The classified material found there included some secret files designated as SCI, or Secret Box Information, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.

The documents included US intelligence memos and briefing materials covering topics including Ukraine, Iran and Britain, a source familiar with the matter said.

There was also a note from Biden to President Barack Obama, as well as two briefing notes preparing Biden for phone calls: one with the British prime minister and the other with Donald Tusk, who served as president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019. It is not yet clear how sensitive this material is.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was named Thursday as the former federal prosecutor in Maryland. Robert Harr as Special Advocate To investigate classified documents found at two locations linked to Biden.

The president told reporters he was cooperating fully with the Justice Department, and the White House hoped the investigation would show the documents were “carelessly misplaced.”

