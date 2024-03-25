March 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

First edition of the Scientific Exhibition of the Institutional Educational Project in Mayabiki – Radio Kamoa

First edition of the Scientific Exhibition of the Institutional Educational Project in Mayabiki – Radio Kamoa

Zera Pearson March 25, 2024 1 min read

After two months of preparation, at the Camilo Cienfuegos Gurriarán Elementary School in San José de Lajas, the first edition of the Institutional Science Fair of the Educational Project of Mayapique Province was held.

The director of the municipal school of Lajera, Omar Suarez Nuñez, informed this correspondent that in this meeting his students demonstrated the knowledge and skills acquired during the phase in the subjects of natural sciences and the world we live in.

According to Suarez Núñez, at the meeting of the 41 groups that comprise the La Guerra Foundation, 38 of them presented projects in which the creativity of students and their family members was highlighted.

In this initiative, which coincided with the third improvement of the national education system, the work of the family and community emerged, as active protagonists in school life, and constant consultation with the community.

This space was also an occasion to honor the pioneers who excelled in priority subject competitions at different levels, such as Lala Rivera, Elena Ramos, and Alire Robledo García, all in sixth grade who participated in the national competitions, as well as Adriana Aurealios and Michelle Guimard Ravelo, both seniors. Fifth, who participated in regional events.

.

See also  This is how it is evaluated by INSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Diet in the Paleolithic | This is how the Paleo diet works for weight loss

March 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Participants in the Science Journalism Diploma learned about IVIC centers and laboratories

March 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Ministry of Science's Astronomy Festival attracts 7,000 enthusiasts in its first edition – Publimetro Chile

March 24, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

New York Yankees alert: DJ LeMahieu was out

March 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Corinna Llores denounced that Nicolas Maduro's regime prevents her from registering as a candidate for the presidency of Venezuela on the deadline day.

March 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Social Security: Beneficiaries and Social Security amounts for Wednesday, March 27 | composition

March 25, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

March 25, 2024 Zera Pearson