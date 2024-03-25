First edition of the Scientific Exhibition of the Institutional Educational Project in Mayabiki – Radio Kamoa

After two months of preparation, at the Camilo Cienfuegos Gurriarán Elementary School in San José de Lajas, the first edition of the Institutional Science Fair of the Educational Project of Mayapique Province was held.

The director of the municipal school of Lajera, Omar Suarez Nuñez, informed this correspondent that in this meeting his students demonstrated the knowledge and skills acquired during the phase in the subjects of natural sciences and the world we live in.

According to Suarez Núñez, at the meeting of the 41 groups that comprise the La Guerra Foundation, 38 of them presented projects in which the creativity of students and their family members was highlighted.

In this initiative, which coincided with the third improvement of the national education system, the work of the family and community emerged, as active protagonists in school life, and constant consultation with the community.

This space was also an occasion to honor the pioneers who excelled in priority subject competitions at different levels, such as Lala Rivera, Elena Ramos, and Alire Robledo García, all in sixth grade who participated in the national competitions, as well as Adriana Aurealios and Michelle Guimard Ravelo, both seniors. Fifth, who participated in regional events.

