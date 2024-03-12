March 13, 2024

Find out why this fast food chain is closing down in the US

Winston Hale March 12, 2024 1 min read

This Tuesday, residents of the US city of California were faced with the disturbing news that one of the nation's most prominent fast food chains has closed its doors, at least for the dining area.

The situation was particularly experienced in Oakland, California, where Taco Bell announced that it would close the doors of its dining rooms as a result of rising crime in the state of California, which has also significantly affected the finances of this fast food chain. Chain.

Four of the five Taco Bell locations in Oakland made the decision. But the move went beyond closing dining rooms, they also removed cash for orders, while restricting establishments to self-service.

According to the company, this action occurs as a way to protect both the customers of the food chain and the workers who operate there, due to the high level of insecurity, which actually discourages the owners and employees of the company. , but also to the general public.

