UN urges DR to respect Haitians' human rights

The UN he asked on Wednesday Dominican RepublicAs well as any other country, it must “respect the human rights of Haitians and seek to improve their lives elsewhere” and avoid “forced deportation”.

Spokesperson General SecretaryStéphane Dujarric answered a question about them Forced deportation of Haitians from Dominican RepublicTo which he replied: “We do not want mass or forced deportation of people to a country that is clearly not safe.”

The International Organization for MigrationLast February, it was published that 9,000 Haitian migrants were “forcibly returned from neighboring countries” in the same month and 95% of them came from the Dominican Republic.

Precisely on February 13, the President Louis Abinader Went to New York to participate in a session Security Council on HaitiAnd as he left, he highlighted deteriorating security in the neighboring country, to which he called on the international community to act, issuing a warning: “We will fight together to save Haiti, or we will fight alone to save the Dominican Republic.” .

On the other hand, the UN spokesman asked once more International community The Caribbean nation has been urged to move quickly to resolve the crisis and not hand over all responsibility to Kenya as it commits to lead a future multinational force in support of local police in an uncertain transition.

“I don't think it's fair to put it up The future of Haiti On Kenya's shoulders alone, there is a responsibility internationally; We need more money to come to the foundation fund” (which will fund this international mission), Dujarric emphasized.

He also said that not till now UN Lead change in Haiti: “This is not a matter for the Secretary-General United Nations A solution must be imposed on the people of Haiti. Tried several times already without much success. “The Haitian political class, civil society, and the creation of a presidential council must agree on a road map as organized.”