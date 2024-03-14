March 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UN urges DR to respect Haitians' human rights

UN urges DR to respect Haitians' human rights

Winston Hale March 14, 2024 2 min read

The UN he asked on Wednesday Dominican RepublicAs well as any other country, it must “respect the human rights of Haitians and seek to improve their lives elsewhere” and avoid “forced deportation”.

Spokesperson General SecretaryStéphane Dujarric answered a question about them Forced deportation of Haitians from Dominican RepublicTo which he replied: “We do not want mass or forced deportation of people to a country that is clearly not safe.”

The International Organization for MigrationLast February, it was published that 9,000 Haitian migrants were “forcibly returned from neighboring countries” in the same month and 95% of them came from the Dominican Republic.

Precisely on February 13, the President Louis Abinader Went to New York to participate in a session Security Council on HaitiAnd as he left, he highlighted deteriorating security in the neighboring country, to which he called on the international community to act, issuing a warning: “We will fight together to save Haiti, or we will fight alone to save the Dominican Republic.” .

On the other hand, the UN spokesman asked once more International community The Caribbean nation has been urged to move quickly to resolve the crisis and not hand over all responsibility to Kenya as it commits to lead a future multinational force in support of local police in an uncertain transition.

“I don't think it's fair to put it up The future of Haiti On Kenya's shoulders alone, there is a responsibility internationally; We need more money to come to the foundation fund” (which will fund this international mission), Dujarric emphasized.

See also  Authorities investigate shooting at Hollywood Beach - NBC Miami (51)

He also said that not till now UN Lead change in Haiti: “This is not a matter for the Secretary-General United Nations A solution must be imposed on the people of Haiti. Tried several times already without much success. “The Haitian political class, civil society, and the creation of a presidential council must agree on a road map as organized.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Find out why this fast food chain is closing down in the US

March 12, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

EU approves meat labeling; Mexico prepares to defend

March 12, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

The law is authorized to detain immigrants with a history of theft

March 12, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Celtic have refused to loan out Luis Palma for a play-off match against Costa Rica

March 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

UN urges DR to respect Haitians' human rights

March 14, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

They wanted to mock the Royal Guard and had the worst situation of their lives

March 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A trick to strengthen your Wi-Fi network anywhere in the house

March 14, 2024 Zera Pearson