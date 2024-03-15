The United States is returning to Peru a 16th-century document that was stolen nearly 100 years ago

(CNN Spanish) –– The US government has returned to Peruvian authorities a document from the 16th century that talks about America's first theater company, and it was stolen from Peru's National Archives about 100 years ago.

“We are pleased to formally return a valuable 16th-century Peruvian document that was stolen from Peru's National Archives nearly 100 years ago. We continue to strengthen cooperation,” US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols wrote on his X account, earlier on Twitter.

The document was presented during a visit to Washington by Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olechia.

For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said it was a “great honor” for his country to return to Peru “some extraordinary documents documenting America's first theater company, something remarkable.”

For her part, Gonzalez-Olechia thanked Washington for the delivery, which she described as a “demonstration of friendship” between the two countries.

The returned document was in a private collection before The Rosenbach Museum in Philadelphia voluntarily turned it over to the FBI after the bureau presented evidence that it was stolen property in Peru. According to a statement released by the American Embassy in Lima, the manuscript consists of six pages and is dated June 28, 1599.