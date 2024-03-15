March 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The United States is returning to Peru a 16th-century document that was stolen nearly 100 years ago

The United States is returning to Peru a 16th-century document that was stolen nearly 100 years ago

Winston Hale March 15, 2024 1 min read

(CNN Spanish) –– The US government has returned to Peruvian authorities a document from the 16th century that talks about America's first theater company, and it was stolen from Peru's National Archives about 100 years ago.

“We are pleased to formally return a valuable 16th-century Peruvian document that was stolen from Peru's National Archives nearly 100 years ago. We continue to strengthen cooperation,” US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols wrote on his X account, earlier on Twitter.

The document was presented during a visit to Washington by Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olechia.

For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said it was a “great honor” for his country to return to Peru “some extraordinary documents documenting America's first theater company, something remarkable.”

For her part, Gonzalez-Olechia thanked Washington for the delivery, which she described as a “demonstration of friendship” between the two countries.

The returned document was in a private collection before The Rosenbach Museum in Philadelphia voluntarily turned it over to the FBI after the bureau presented evidence that it was stolen property in Peru. According to a statement released by the American Embassy in Lima, the manuscript consists of six pages and is dated June 28, 1599.

See also  Donald Trump is at his weakest political position in years (Analysis)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UN urges DR to respect Haitians' human rights

March 14, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Find out why this fast food chain is closing down in the US

March 12, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

EU approves meat labeling; Mexico prepares to defend

March 12, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

The United States is returning to Peru a 16th-century document that was stolen nearly 100 years ago

March 15, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone: Check if your app is in the list

March 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

He went up to the third floor in Sibukan to rob an apartment and was captured on video

March 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

How much money would you have if you bought $100 worth of Bitcoin in 2012?

March 15, 2024 Zera Pearson