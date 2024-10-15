Find out which one breaks all delay records

October 15, 2024

Zera Pearson October 15, 2024

Traveling is an exciting experience for thousands of people, but it can become a real headache when a flight delay ruins plans.

If you are someone who seeks to avoid these unpleasant surprises, you may be interested in learning about them Which airline leads with delays in the United States?.

According to a September 2024 report from Cirium, a recognized aviation data analysis company, flight punctuality in the United States reached an overall average of 82.1%. However, there was one airline that fell well short of this standard.

Frontier Airlines, the newest airline in the United States

Noor Photo via Getty Images


What is the least punctual airline in the United States?

The newest airline in the United States is Frontier Airlines (FRON).a very low-cost company based in Denver, Colorado. According to Cirium, it recorded an on-time accuracy rate of 76.5% in September 2024, which means that about a quarter of its flights arrived on time. delay.

The airline operates mainly from its hub at Denver International Airport and has several secondary bases across the USA, enhancing its presence on domestic routes at affordable prices.

Remember, Frontier operates under an “Ultra Low Cost Carrier” (ULCC) system, which means that base fares cover only the flight, and almost all additional services, like bag or seat selection, have an additional cost. This allows them to provide Starting prices are very loweven from $19 each way.

In addition, it claims to be one of the most fuel-efficient airlines in North America. This is because The aircraft uses the Airbus A320neo, which saves up to 15% of fuel It has lower carbon emissions than other previous generation aircraft

The airline has launched several Roads Towards non-traditional destinations such as San Juan and St. Croix, prioritizing VFR (visiting friends and family) markets. Frontier takes advantage of the lack of direct competition on some of these routes to offer more attractive rates.


What about other airlines?

In addition to Frontier Airlines, others Airlines They also had alarming findings in the Cirium report:

Air Canada (ACDVF), With an accuracy rate of 77.1%, it ranked second among the least punctual companies, despite being a foreign airline.

Alaska Airlines) ranked third with an accuracy rate in its flight times of 79.9%.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) It was closer to the report average at 82%, just below the general benchmark.

