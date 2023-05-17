May 18, 2023

Film starring Johnny Depp gets a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Lane Skeldon May 17, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) – Johnny Depp cried this Tuesday after Warm reception Who has the movie in which he starred that was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

video Shared on social networks “Per Variety” shows a visibly emotional Depp during seven minutes of standing ovations for his film “Jeanne du Barry,” in which he plays former King Louis XV of France.

This is the actor’s first film project since the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, last summer. The jury found both men liable for defamation in mutual lawsuits, but awarded Depp much more damages.

Speaking at the film’s press conference in Cannes, Depp spoke of “abstract whispers” and said that “most of what you’ve been reading for the last four or five years… about me and my life is horribly written, fantastical fiction.”

“You just have to focus on the fact that it’s a miracle to get a movie that you care about in the first place,” he said. He said. “There you earn.”

reported variety To which Depp also said, “I don’t feel like I’m interrupted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood.”

Jeanne du Barry tells the story of Jeanne Picot, Countess of Barry, better known as Madame du Barry, who was the mistress of King Louis XV.

In April, Cannes president Thierry Frémaux spoke to Deadline about the decision to open the festival with Depp’s film, calling it a “beautiful film”.

“The opening film must be shown at the same time in French cinemas; we do not put platform films in that time period, because we want France to participate in the festival,” Frémaux said. “The movie is a success, and Johnny Depp (as Louis XV) is great in it.”

