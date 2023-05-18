The crude geographical error in “La Madre” that few have realized

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful actresses and singers in Hollywood. Recently, the actress originally from the Bronx made news for her latest movie.

We’re talking about the movie.”the momAvailable on Netflix where Ben Affleck’s partner impresses with his performance.

“While on the run from some dangerous attackers, a killer emerges from his lair to protect his abandoned daughter while she is alive,” notes the official synopsis for the new movie by Jennifer Lopez.

However, while this movie is doing very well on the platform Netflixmany users discovered errors and inconsistencies not only in its text, but also in its photography.

For example, in one of the final scenes of the movie, the snowmobiles change color. On their first approach to the cabin in the woods, the killers’ snowmobiles are white. In later scenes it changes color and is black.

On the other hand, there are very noticeable geographic errors. Towards the beginning of the movie, when she was a character Jennifer Lopez Upon arriving in Ohio, the side of the plane says “North” and the tail is blue with a yellow sun with a polar bear on it, though it is clearly a Canadian northern plane. Canadian Northern only flies in northern Canada, primarily Nunavut.

In addition to Jennifer Lopezthe new Netflix movie has a stellar cast: Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes (best known for his roles in “Shakespeare In Love” or the hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Mexicans Gael García Bernal, Edie Falco and Lucy Paez.

This new tape Netflix It is defined as a killer thriller, and it is directed by Niki Caro, who really surprised us with the live-action thriller “Mulan”. In addition, this movie features a screenplay by Misha Frenn, who was behind the series “Lovecraft Country”.