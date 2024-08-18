Fight results and full card

This Saturday, August 17, the excitement UFC 305 Coming to Perth, Australia, MMA fans will be on the edge of their seats. The main fight of the night will be against South Africa Dricus du Plessiswho will put his middleweight belt on the line, against the outstanding Israel Adesanyatwo-time champion of this category.

But the action doesn’t stop there; the full card promises intense moments and unforgettable fights. Don’t miss a second of this epic night at UFC 305!





Read also

Francisco Fernandez

UFC 305 Featured Fights: Kai Kara-France Looks to Get Back on Track and Key Matchups in Other Divisions

In it UFC 305The action goes beyond the main event. At flyweight, Kai Kara-France, ranked fourth in the world, will try to resume his path to the title against seventh-ranked Steve Erceg.

Cara FranceAfter a streak of three straight wins, he suffered a defeat by TKO. Brandon Moreno In contention for the interim belt, he fell in his return in June 2023 to Amir Al Zaabi. For his part, Erceg is also coming off a recent defeat in his title bid to Alexandre Pantoja.

New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France and Iraq’s Ameer Albazi shine in UFC Vegas 74 main event UFC Fight Night.

In the lightweight division Matthews Gamrot and Dan Hooker They will face off in a highly anticipated fight. Gamrot, ranked fifth, is coming off a three-fight win streak, while Hooker, ranked 11th, will be looking to bounce back from a recent split decision loss to Jalen Turner, whom Gamrot beat just over a year ago.

In heavy weights, Tai Tuivasa He returns to the Octagon after a string of losses, including a first-round submission against Marcin TyburaTuivasa will look to end his four-fight losing streak against No. 12-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is coming off a knockout victory over Shamil Gaziev.





Read also

Francisco Fernandez

Finally, in the opening main card, Li Jingliang will face Carlos Prats in the welterweight division. Both fighters are looking for a place in the rankings they currently lead. Bilal MohammedThe night promises to be full of emotions and intense fighting that fans won’t want to miss.

UFC 305 Full Card

major

Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya, for the UFC middleweight title

Kai Kara vs. France’s Steve Erceg, flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker, lightweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Heavyweight

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prats, Welterweight

Qualifiers

Junior Tafa vs. Walter Walker; Heavyweight

Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos; Featherweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos; Flyweight

Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns; Featherweight

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes; Lightweight

Song Keenan vs. Ricky Glenn; Welterweight

Stuart Nicol vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar; Flyweight

UFC 305, Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Minute by Minute

Live blog: 2457