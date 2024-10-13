Fernando Gago has left Guadalajara after a controversial departure from Chivas | First half

Guadalajara, Jalisco / 10/13/2024 05:44:19

History between Mexico and Fernando Gago The match ended early on Sunday, since the Argentine coach left Medina Guadalajara To travel to his country and then sign his new contract with Boca Juniors.

Jago said goodbye to Guadalajara when he boarded the plane that would take him and his family Buenos AiresArgentina after its separation from Chivas In order to return to Zenezis.

The Argentine strategist appeared in Guadalajara International Airport Just after 3:45 a.m., and he did so minutes after his family did, as they already had several bags.

What did Fernando Gago say when he left Guadalajara?

He sees himself among the cameras of the media present, Fernando Gago He bowed his head and repeatedly stressed that he would not make any statement. In fact, in the end he asked for support from police Assistant to be able to quickly pass through the security area Guadalajara International Airport.

Former coach of the club Chivas Leave Guadalajara by air to arrive Mexico CityWhere you will stop and board the flight Buenos Aires After 09:30 am.



Gago gives instructions in the Guadalajara match (Imago7)

It is expected that after nearly nine hours of the second flight, Gago will arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 9:30 p.m., to rest and on Monday sign his contract and be announced as the team’s new coach. Boca Juniors.

Fernando Gago has already left Guadalajara, and in a few hours he will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina to sign and be introduced as the new coach of Boca Juniors. pic.twitter.com/SR0vQY2RzF – Juan Manuel Figueroa (@jmanuelfigueroa) October 13, 2024

After he stated that he had no offers Boca Juniors or some other equipment, Fernando Gago He decided to return to his country and get rid of project Chivas expressed his love for the Xeneize team where he played as a footballer, and he had to revitalize it Termination condition To finally get him out of Mexican football.

