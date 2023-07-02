Federal senator calls on Trump to return to White House to prevent island from becoming state – Metro Puerto Rico

Federal Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said yesterday in a speech before supporters of Donald Trump, “We must prevent the Democrats from winning, because if they win they will make Puerto Rico a more democratic state. Senators”, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Jose Aponte, State of Puerto Rico He pointed out that the status “has nothing to do with the Democratic and Republican parties, it transcends party lines, it is about human rights, the Constitution and civil rights”.

“Senator (Rep.) Graham’s comments yesterday about statehood for Puerto Rico were false, out of place and without any valid justification. Statehood for Puerto Rico is a very important issue that cannot be viewed from the point of alignment with national parties; as was the case with desegregation, it is more It’s about human rights, the rights of 3.2 million American citizens,” the political leader commented.

“Puerto Rico will soon become a state of the Union. The majority of American citizens living on the island support it. Even public opinion polls in the states show majorities in favor of admission, averaging over 60 percent, and that number continues to grow. Those are indisputable facts. Puerto Rico not only as a state, It will be a prosperous one for those of us who live here and for the rest of the country. Senator Graham is wrong in his comments,” the assembly representative added.

Yesterday, Saturday, at a political event for Donald Trump, Graham said the former president must return to the White House in 2024, or Washington DC and Puerto Rico will turn Democratic.