July 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Federal senator calls on Trump to return to White House to prevent island from becoming state – Metro Puerto Rico

Winston Hale July 2, 2023 2 min read

Federal Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said yesterday in a speech before supporters of Donald Trump, “We must prevent the Democrats from winning, because if they win they will make Puerto Rico a more democratic state. Senators”, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Jose Aponte, State of Puerto Rico He pointed out that the status “has nothing to do with the Democratic and Republican parties, it transcends party lines, it is about human rights, the Constitution and civil rights”.

“Senator (Rep.) Graham’s comments yesterday about statehood for Puerto Rico were false, out of place and without any valid justification. Statehood for Puerto Rico is a very important issue that cannot be viewed from the point of alignment with national parties; as was the case with desegregation, it is more It’s about human rights, the rights of 3.2 million American citizens,” the political leader commented.

“Puerto Rico will soon become a state of the Union. The majority of American citizens living on the island support it. Even public opinion polls in the states show majorities in favor of admission, averaging over 60 percent, and that number continues to grow. Those are indisputable facts. Puerto Rico not only as a state, It will be a prosperous one for those of us who live here and for the rest of the country. Senator Graham is wrong in his comments,” the assembly representative added.

Yesterday, Saturday, at a political event for Donald Trump, Graham said the former president must return to the White House in 2024, or Washington DC and Puerto Rico will turn Democratic.

See also  JetBlue will employ 5,000 people in New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Trump lobbied the Arizona governor to reverse the 2020 election outcome, according to the report

July 2, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

They find the stolen sculpture at a company dedicated to buying and selling metals

July 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Florida’s SB 1718 law will face a first judicial challenge: “It is an extreme act to incite fear and criminalize immigrants.”

July 1, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine shoots down Russian drones targeting Kiev daily menu

July 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Federal senator calls on Trump to return to White House to prevent island from becoming state – Metro Puerto Rico

July 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Etecsa extends international packaging offer “Quintuplica tu balanza”

July 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Nashville authorities suspend the featherweight ceremony

July 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon