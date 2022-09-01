Federal magistrate banker Julio Herrera set Velutini’s bail at $1 million.

September 1, 2022

Winston Hale September 1, 2022 2 min read

A federal magistrate Bail was set at $1 million for the banker Julio Herrera Velutini After pleading guilty to charges related to the case against the former governor Wanda Vasquez Garstu.

Nearly a month after being indicted by a federal grand jury, Herrera Velutini returned to his offices in San Juan del today. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The hearing was held via video conference before Judge Giselle Lopez Soler.

Lawyers appeared on behalf of the banker Sonia Torres Babone and Lilly Ann Sanchez and attorney Michael Zweiback.

Meanwhile, attorneys Erica O. Waymack and Seth Erbe appeared in court for public ministry.

Herrera Velutini faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the seven charges he faces, including conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

After informing her of the charges against her, the judge asked her how she pleaded and asked Herrera Velutini replied “not guilty”.

Because the case was not for a violent crime, Herrera Velutini was released on bail.

The prosecution asked for bail to be set at $2.5 million and the defense asked for $500,000. Ultimately, the magistrate set bail at $1 million.

As a condition of his release pending the outcome of the case, Herrera Velutini will live in New York under the supervision of the Probation Office, although he will be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom on business with prior court approval.

Therefore, when the charges are made public, he cannot live in London, England, where he lived at the time of the charges, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

Similar conditions obtained co-defendant Mark RossiniHerrera was Velutini’s advisor and FBI agent. Although he requested that he be able to return to his home in Madrid, Spain, the court did not allow him, but authorized him to remain in New York, where he has a family and property. He was allowed to travel to Spain with prior permission to seek medical treatment for a previously diagnosed condition.

Vasquez was on the card He was arrested on August 4 Rossini at his home in Río Piedras by FBI agents Delivered on August 9.

According to Federal grand jury indictmentThe trio conspired to obtain contributions from the banker to Vasquez Corset’s gubernatorial campaign, with Rossini’s help, in exchange for the removal of then-official George Joyner from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF). Herrera ended up finding suspicious transactions in Velutini’s bank accounts.

