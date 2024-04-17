Family and education are the two pillars that help achieve the emotional well-being of children and young people

Mental health and how it affects young people's use of technologies and social networks has been the focus of early discussions and analyses National Integra Educational Care Symposiuml, organized by the President of the Edelvives Foundation and the Center for Innovation, Training and Research in Educational Sciences (CIFICE) in the hall of the University of Zaragoza.

The first edition of the symposium included experts who spoke about technological challenges in education, the impact of social networks, the use of mobile devices among young people, the involvement of families and teachers, and how all of this affects your mental health.

The opening ceremony was held by the President of the University of Zaragoza Jose Antonio Mayoral Which noted “the importance of education in the responsible use of technology” and stressed “the fundamental role of research and, of course, educational innovation.” For his part, the General Manager of Edelvivz Group said: Javier SendoyaHe explained, “The purpose is to accompany the educational community, connect it with care, and promote research and training.”

anna moracho, The Director General of Educational Policy, Academic Planning and Continuing Education of the Government of Aragon expressed the need for this symposium to “put forward innovative and effective strategies that serve to address challenges that help achieve the well-being of the entire educational community, so that they can continue their work to protect the mental health of children and adolescents.”

After his words, he intervened Maria Angeles Oros, Minister of Social Policies of the Zaragoza City Council, who presented data from a recent study conducted by the Council on the use of technology by young people and their low perception of this addiction. For her, “Family and education are the two pillars that can help us try to improve the emotional, psychological and social well-being of the entire population, especially children and young people.”

Also, chair directors, Sandra Vazquez and Jacobo Cano, They stressed “the importance of addressing joint and multidisciplinary strategies to improve mental health and technology challenges in collaboration with educational communities, public administrations and other institutions.”

The meeting brought together more than 650 participants from Spain and Latin America: teachers from all educational levels, from early childhood education to vocational training, special education and rural areas; Members of management teams; Nearly one hundred families. Many mental health professionals. Teachers and representatives of public administrations of the Community of Madrid, Extremadura, the Canary Islands, Castile and León, Andalusia and Asturias.