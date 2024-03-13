Meeting agricultural science with sustainability as the focus

Six agricultural science research centers of the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) of Andalusia organized the first meeting “Andalus Agricultural Center” An event that brings together specialists in this discipline from the community to share the latest scientific developments in agricultural sciences as an exhibition focus.

The event, which took place on March 11 and 12 at the IHSM La Mayora headquarters in the province of Málaga, brought together more than 180 specialists from the various participating centers to enhance their interaction and collaboration.

Agrohub

The first “Andalusia Agricultural Center” was born as an initiative of six research centers based in Andalusia from different provinces: the Zeidin Experimental Station (EEZ-CSIC) in Granada, Institute of Sustainable Agriculture (IAS-CSIC) of Cordoba, The Institute of Plant Biochemistry and Photosynthesis (IBVF, US-CSIC), the Institute of Lipids (IG-CSIC) and the Institute of Natural Resources and Agricultural Biology (IRNAS-CSIC) of the Province of Seville, as well as the Institute of Subtropical and Mediterranean Horticulture (IHSM) La Mayora UMA-CSIC in Malaga.

Karen Merchante, researcher and organizer of the event at IHSM La Mayora, noted that the Andalusia Agricultural Center was born “as a meeting point between the agricultural science centers of the world.” CSIC To transfer knowledge between professionals with the aim of increasingly enhancing the efficiency of agriculture in Europe.

“The meeting was attended by more than 110 speakers between talks and posters “They shared their progress in areas as diverse as plant defense against pathogens, soil quality, plant improvement or climate change adaptation,” Merchant said.

The event focused on introducing the work of doctoral students from various research centers who could participate in presenting their findings through informative presentations and explanatory posters.

Merchanti noted that the doctoral students participating in this event are: “Gathering of Researchers in Agricultural Sciences in Andalusia” Who work daily to improve agriculture thanks to scientific knowledge.

The coordinator of this edition explained that although this first meeting was held in… MalagaThe goal, given the success of this call, is to organize this event on a regular basis in the other states of Andalusia under the auspices of the centers collaborating in this edition.

Follow our news