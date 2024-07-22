July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

Cassandra Curtis July 22, 2024 2 min read

One is coming A remake of what many consider a Colombian classic between Millonarios and Atletico Nacional, Which will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and is valid for the sixth date of the BetPlay League, in advance. On this occasion, Radamel Falcao Garcia will be one of the luxury participants.

Sunday, Millonarios beat the current champion Bucaramanga at home by a narrow margin, With a goal by Danovis Panguero, after a free kick was taken that scratched an opposing player and left goalkeeper Aldir Quintana without a chance to respond.

Falcao started the match, with a lot of movement and participation in the match. With his teammates in the attacking third, but he was also unable to score a goal. However, he received a high rating while on the pitch, reaching 7.7 according to SofaScore, finishing the ball only once on target and achieving a 90% pass accuracy. He left the pitch in the 77th minute, thinking about Wednesday’s difficult match.

On the other hand, Atletico Nacional He won 2-1 at the Atanasio against America, who sold their defeat dearly, Having to overcome the result in the final stage of the match. The scarlet team showed tactical system on the field, closing the spaces and exploiting the speed of Cristian Barrios behind the attacking midfielders of Nacional. It was Duvan Vergara who put his team ahead in the 58th minute, while William Tesillo (85′) and Edwin Cardona (90+4′) gave the victory to the “King of Cups”.

What message did Falcao send to Nacional?

After getting his first three points with Millonarios in the league, “El Tigre” spoke in the mixed zone, and said that “It’s always great to play against Nacional, they’re a great Colombian player. Let’s hope we can continue to grow as a group, express on the pitch what the coach wants, and certainly, with the quality we have, we can get the three points.”

See also  They ask for prison for Rubiales for kissing Jenny Hermoso

Both teams will go into the classic matchup victorious after the weekend’s matches. It is undoubtedly another great season for this crucial encounter, which will start at 8:00 p.m. with Win Sports+ broadcast. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero is confirmed absent, who has not yet joined Millonarios after his post-Copa America break.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo
2 min read

Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Why did Lando Norris let Piastri pass in the Hungarian Grand Prix?
4 min read

Why did Lando Norris let Piastri pass in the Hungarian Grand Prix?

July 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.
2 min read

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science
3 min read

The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more
1 min read

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools
2 min read

Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale