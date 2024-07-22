Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

One is coming A remake of what many consider a Colombian classic between Millonarios and Atletico Nacional, Which will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and is valid for the sixth date of the BetPlay League, in advance. On this occasion, Radamel Falcao Garcia will be one of the luxury participants.

Sunday, Millonarios beat the current champion Bucaramanga at home by a narrow margin, With a goal by Danovis Panguero, after a free kick was taken that scratched an opposing player and left goalkeeper Aldir Quintana without a chance to respond.

Falcao started the match, with a lot of movement and participation in the match. With his teammates in the attacking third, but he was also unable to score a goal. However, he received a high rating while on the pitch, reaching 7.7 according to SofaScore, finishing the ball only once on target and achieving a 90% pass accuracy. He left the pitch in the 77th minute, thinking about Wednesday’s difficult match.

On the other hand, Atletico Nacional He won 2-1 at the Atanasio against America, who sold their defeat dearly, Having to overcome the result in the final stage of the match. The scarlet team showed tactical system on the field, closing the spaces and exploiting the speed of Cristian Barrios behind the attacking midfielders of Nacional. It was Duvan Vergara who put his team ahead in the 58th minute, while William Tesillo (85′) and Edwin Cardona (90+4′) gave the victory to the “King of Cups”.

What message did Falcao send to Nacional?

After getting his first three points with Millonarios in the league, “El Tigre” spoke in the mixed zone, and said that “It’s always great to play against Nacional, they’re a great Colombian player. Let’s hope we can continue to grow as a group, express on the pitch what the coach wants, and certainly, with the quality we have, we can get the three points.”

Both teams will go into the classic matchup victorious after the weekend’s matches. It is undoubtedly another great season for this crucial encounter, which will start at 8:00 p.m. with Win Sports+ broadcast. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero is confirmed absent, who has not yet joined Millonarios after his post-Copa America break.