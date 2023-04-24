Facebook: Why users with accounts between 2007 and 2020 will be paid nearly $800 million | Answers

Facebook, one of the most important companies in the world, to pay 800 million dollars to registered users between 2007 and 2020; A news that caught the attention of many around the world. What makes this popular social network so popular? In this note we tell you everything you need to know on this topic.

Why Facebook Will Pay Users Nearly $800 Million

According to reports circulating in various media in various countries, the company Facebook Those who created and registered their accounts between 2007 and 2022 will be awarded an amount of one million dollars.

It has been pointed out that users Facebook They have until next August to benefit from a class action lawsuit over privacy violations by the social network.

And while this may sound like win-win news, the reality is that it applies to residential users as well America Active account holders between May 2007 and December 2022.

Then in 2018 the case started Facebook Data of 87 million users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, it has been revealed.

According to information shared by Colombian media outlet El Tiempo, users Facebook A claim can be filed by visiting Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com and enter their name, address, email address and confirm that they resided in the United States and that they were active on Facebook between the above dates.

Facts You Should Know About Facebook

target is an American technology and social media conglomerate headquartered in Menlo Park, California; America. It is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other subsidiaries, products and services Facebook Messenger, Facebook Watch and Facebook Portal.

target It also acquired Oculus VR, Giphy and Mapillary, and has a 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms. The company’s main revenue stream is through selling advertisements to its marketers.

target Co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg, along with his roommates and Harvard students Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskowitz, and Chris Hughes. TheFacebook.com (now Facebook).

target It is one of the most prestigious companies in the world. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies along with Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet (Google).

On April 8, 2011, Facebook It bought Instagram for $2 billion and acquired the mobile messaging service in February 2014 Share it 19,000 million dollars.

On May 1, 2018, Facebook announced plans to launch a new dating service. According to Mark Zuckerberg, “There are 200 million people Facebook Being identified in isolation, it’s clear there’s something going on here.” In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal, the service will have privacy features and your friends won’t be able to see your dating profile.

In October 2021, it was reported by the press that the parent company of Facebook (as it was then called). Facebook, Inc..) planned to change its name “to reflect its focus on creating the metaverse”; It was renamed Meta later that month on October 28.

that word “target» comes from the Greek and means “beyond”, suggesting a future motif.