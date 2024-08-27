August 27, 2024

Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg says he regrets the Biden administration’s pressure to “censor” content on Facebook and Instagram during the Covid pandemic.

Winston Hale August 27, 2024

photo caption, The US Congress is studying the control of publications on social networks.

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman of Facebook’s parent tech giant Meta, said he regretted bowing to pressure from Joe Biden’s administration for its sites to “censor” some content during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the US House of Representatives, Zuckerberg noted that certain humorous and satirical content posted on both Facebook and Instagram was removed in 2021 at the request of senior government officials.

White House defended his actions And he encouraged “Responsible Actions to Protect Public Health and Safety.”

Zuckerberg added that his company briefly “restricted” content related to Biden’s son Hunter before the 2020 election, after the FBI warned of “a possible Russian disinformation operation.”

