Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg says he regrets the Biden administration’s pressure to “censor” content on Facebook and Instagram during the Covid pandemic.

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman of Facebook’s parent tech giant Meta, said he regretted bowing to pressure from Joe Biden’s administration for its sites to “censor” some content during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the US House of Representatives, Zuckerberg noted that certain humorous and satirical content posted on both Facebook and Instagram was removed in 2021 at the request of senior government officials.

White House defended his actions And he encouraged “Responsible Actions to Protect Public Health and Safety.”

Zuckerberg added that his company briefly “restricted” content related to Biden’s son Hunter before the 2020 election, after the FBI warned of “a possible Russian disinformation operation.”

He said it later became clear that the posts were not part of such an operation and should not have been temporarily removed.

Zuckerberg He did not provide further details about the measures his company has taken during the pandemic.removed content from its sites for various reasons.

But he said that although his company had taken steps independently, “the pressure from the government is wrong”.

“With the benefit of hindsight and new information, we made some decisions that we wouldn’t have made today,” he said.

The businessman assured that if a similar situation occurs again The meta will be in “counter attack” mode”.

His letter was addressed to Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a Republican-controlled body that investigates content control on online platforms.

Republicans called the letter a “major victory for free speech.”

In a statement sent to the Politico website, the White House defended its actions.

“Our position is clear and consistent: we believe that technology companies and other private actors They must take into account the consequences of their actions on the American peopleWhen making independent decisions about the information they provide.

Controversy over Hunter Biden

Zuckerberg’s comments about Hunter Biden refer to the story of the laptop that was abandoned by the president’s son at a repair shop in Delaware. New York Post.

The newspaper saidEmails found on the computer suggested his foreign business dealings influenced US foreign policy. When his father was Vice President.

Biden and his family have refused Accusations.

The story became a significant talking point among the right wing in the United States in the run-up to the 2020 election and a point of contention as some social media platforms censored content related to the issue.

Zuckerberg said the story was temporarily taken down on their sites while it was fact-checked after the FBI alerted it to possible disinformation activity by Russia.

“We have changed our policies and processes to ensure this does not happen again,” the businessman said.

He will not give much money for election

photo caption, Merchant promises Meta will make a "deal" if there is renewed pressure from the government to moderate.

Zuckerberg also said he would not make any further contributions to support the country’s election infrastructure.

In 2020, he donated $400 million through his San Zuckerberg Philanthropy, which aims to help run government offices during the pandemic.

However, misinformation about this is spreading rapidly on social media.

Some publications accused Zuckerberg of exploiting a loophole Avoid maximum limits on election donations In America in an effort to elect Biden.

Metta’s head assured that his donations were “designed to be impartial”.

“Still, I know some people believe this work will benefit one party over the other, even if the analyzes I’ve seen show otherwise,” he said.

“My aim is to be neutral, or not play a different role, or look like I’m playing a role, so I don’t plan to make a similar contribution this (election) cycle,” he added.