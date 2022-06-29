Facebook is facing a new lawsuit and will have to pay its users $90 million: are you one of them? | Univision Chicago WGBO

Facebook $90 million may be required to pay Due to a new class action lawsuit after the Northern District Court in California granted “initial consent” to a settlement related to the “Like” button, which could lead to New batch for affected US and Illinois citizens.
The lawsuit refers to a “class action lawsuit in which Facebook is accused of tracking the activities of its subscribers on non-Facebook sites, even without logging in. on their Facebook accounts“.
Who has the right to request money from Facebook
According to the press release, the class action lawsuit applies to Facebook users in the United States who, between April 22, 2010 And on September 25, 2011, they visited non-Facebook websites that displayed a “Like” button on Facebook.
responsible From Claims Angeion has started sending email notifications To eligible chapter members with instructions on how to submit claims, details and communication.
This though The individual agreement amounts have not yet been announced.
So far, Distribution of emails will continue until July 15, 2022According to the statement.
If you have not received an email from the claims officer but You think you should be a class action beneficiary and you have right to payYou can sue over here.
The deadline for submitting a claim is September 22, 2022.
The other lawsuit against Facebook in which it paid $650 million in Illinois
This lawsuit is filed by the law firm of Decilo Levitt Gutzler Followed after the other legal problem $ 650 million in Illinois that affected approximately 1.5 million residents.
The said class action applies only to Residents of Illinois, where Facebook allegedly violated the Privacy Act The state by collecting and storing biometric data from users without their consent through features such as facial recognition technology.
The term for a class action lawsuit expired in 2020, and users have been receiving $397 in checks since last May.
The current lawsuit will cover not only Illinois residents, but the entire country.
