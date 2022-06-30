How old should you change your car’s catalytic converter

converter The catalyst is part of your car’s exhaust system Its main function is to reduce the pollution caused by the exhaust gases being expelled to the outside. In this way, the environmental impact of polluting emissions produced by cars is reduced.

The catalytic converter starts to work when the engine gases heat it up in red. So Unburned hydrocarbon molecules, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide (CO) that are produced from combustion and begin to react.

sure, The role of the catalyst is very important And if you are not in the ideal conditions, you can pollute the environment and even Your car will not pass smog test.

After how many years should the environment change?

A typical catalytic converter is supposed to last up to 10 years or more. But, in general, these components are designed to last the life of the car. However, this does not always happen.

Sometimes, Catalytic converters simply degrade over time And in other cases, they fail prematurely due to engine performance problems. Catalytic converters can also be damaged by external impact from road debris, iron or large rocks.

also, It is recommended to change the catalytic converter for your car Every 69.00 or 80,000 miles depending on wear.

What are the symptoms of a bad catalytic converter?

To make sure that it works optimally, make sure Replace the catalytic converter as soon as it begins to show signs of failure. Pay attention to the following symptoms:

– Check engine light is on

Engine performance problems, usually power loss

– Inability to start the engine

– smog test Failed

It is important to note that diagnosing a faulty catalytic converter requires more than determining which of the above signs are prevalent in your vehicle.

