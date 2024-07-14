July 14, 2024

They are giving up to $30,000 for this valuable one-dollar coin of high historical significance.

Zera Pearson July 14, 2024

The world of coins is full of historical treasures, one of the most notable of which is the Eisenhower dollar. Although it is not as well known as others, Coins Collectible, they can reach impressive numbers, reaching up to $30,000 at some auctions.

this currencyMinted in honor of the 34th President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, it is a sought-after piece by collectors for its historical significance and unique features. It was the first of a dollar Produced by the United States government after the Silver Age ended in 1964.

