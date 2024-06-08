Experts warn that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are rising to unprecedented levels across the planet

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other scientific institutions are warning of an unprecedented increase in carbon dioxide on the planet. (EFE/JLCereijido)

the Carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations. Atmospheric levels are increasing at a rate “faster than ever”, reaching levels never before seen by humanity, according to scientists from around the world. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)he Scripps Institution of Oceanography And the University of California, San Diego.

Experts confirmed that over the past year Rising temperatures on land and oceansalong with an ongoing series of heat waves, droughts, floods, forest fires and storms.

Observatory Mauna Loain Hawaiirecorded a seasonal peak of just under 427 parts per million (ppm). Carbon Dioxide in May, representing an increase of 2.9 ppm since May 2023. This increase is the fifth largest increase in fifty years of data records.

Rick Spinradboss NoahHe stressed the seriousness of the situation in a press statement quoted by him CBS News: “We are now discovering that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are rising faster than ever before“.

In the past two years, the increase in the peak in May was the most significant, coinciding with the circumstances Boy Which hinders the planet’s ability to absorb Carbon Dioxide. John Millerthe world of the carbon cycle in NoahHe attributed this increase to the continued excessive use of Fossil fuels.

“It reaches a higher maximum every year due to the burning of fossil fuels, which releases pollution in the form of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. “Pollution from fossil fuels continues to accumulate, just like garbage in a landfill,” he said. Ralph Keelingthe manager of the program Carbon Dioxide to Scripps.

According to Fox Weatherthe Noah He stressed that these increases in Carbon Dioxide At the observatory, it exceeded the global average recorded last year, which was a record high of 419.3 parts per million, 50% higher than before the industrial revolution. However, the agency clarified that the observations that were taken in Mauna Loa It does not reflect the differences Carbon Dioxide Worldwide, although global measurements have proven to be consistent with those of Mauna Loa.

he Carbon Dioxide It’s like a “blanket in the atmosphere,” he explained. Noah, similar to other greenhouse gases that work to condense the sun’s heat on the Earth’s surface. And at the same time it is Carbon Dioxide It is necessary to maintain global temperatures above the freezing point, as its high concentration raises temperatures to dangerous levels that are difficult to bear.

This warming fuels extreme weather events. The consequences have already been felt, however Deadly floods, heatwaves and droughts devastate communities It affects agriculture.

News of the Noah It was announced one day after Copernicus Climate Change Service Follower European Union It will be announced Land It recorded 12 consecutive months of record temperatures. Carlo Bontempoboss CopernicusHe warned that “We are living in unprecedented times… This series of warmer months will be remembered as relatively cool“.

the Noah He warned that measurements Carbon Dioxide They are sending “ominous signals” and gas levels are at their highest levels in millions of years, as well as rising faster than ever before.